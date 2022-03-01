Julius Baer International reveals new six floor London headquarters

Julius Baer International today (1 March) announced that it has exchanged an agreement for new office space in Farringdon, London.

The firm is relocating from its current base in St Martin's Le Grand to Greville Street from the start of 2023.

The new London headquarters will be 27,000 sq ft over 6 floors and will be wholly dedicated to Julius Baer International's London operations, providing a working environment designed to support the firm's extensive client base and enhance employee experience in the hybrid world.

The firm has appointed HLW, a leading design specialist focused on sustainable approaches, to strengthen the digital function of the building to support connectivity between employees locally in the UK regions and internationally.

Employees will also have a say in the design process and how the new work environment can best support client relationships, team collaboration, wellness and technology.

Through the implementation of hybrid working, Julius Baer International has been able to reduce its space in London by one third, whilst maintaining room to grow. Not only has this made the firm's use of space more efficient, but it has also reduced its carbon footprint significantly.

The building has already achieved BREEAM Very Good certification for its sustainability performance, and the firm will be in complete control of its energy, water, and waste management to aid sustainability efforts across the business.

In addition, the building will look to support the social goals of creating value beyond wealth through a dedicated separate space on the ground floor and basement to support Hatton Garden's jewellery community with a Silversmith workshop.

The building is currently under construction and is scheduled for completion in Q1 2023.

David Durlacher, CEO, Julius Baer International said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has irreversibly altered the way in which we live and work and as such, I believe our office spaces will become even more critical to engagement, creativity and productivity.

"As a people-centric business, our new office will play an important part in the next stage of our firm's rich history in London as we look to create a hybrid working environment that supports the creativity of our team whilst also addressing the needs of our clients.

"Establishing our own dedicated office in a progressive and innovative area between the Tech Industry in Shoreditch and Financial Services in the City will also allow us to grow our position in the market, as well as benefit from the range of infrastructural developments currently taking place in Farringdon.

"This move underscores both Julius Baer International's commitment to the UK and the wealth of opportunity we continue to see here."