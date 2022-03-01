Singlife with Aviva launches multi-year brand campaign

Singapore-headquartered Singlife with Aviva is launching a multi-year brand campaign to bring to life its purpose, to enable customers to achieve "a better way to financial freedom".

It revealed its new brand on 1 January 2022 with an on-ground, on-air and online campaign working with SPH Radio.

In a statement today (1 March), the financial services company said it is establishing itself as a Singapore-headquartered, tech-empowered company, helping consumers gain control of their financial wellbeing at every stage of their lives.

Singlife's Group head of strategic marketing and communications, Debra Soon said: "Singaporeans are planners and often worried about our financial future. We want you to know that you are not alone in your journey, that it can be a positive one. It doesn't and shouldn't be a difficult or negative thing to take stock of your insurance and financial needs and take control and plan.

"There can and must be a better way and we will be with you on your journey and enable you with our products, tools and financial advisors."

Its initial campaign burst includes brand videos such as "Manifesto" in English / Mandarin released in February and "Fingerprint" in English / Mandarin, created with local independent agency Blak Labs.

Blak Labs was appointed to create the assets to take forward the work done on the new brand. The appointment signifies a new direction for the company, just as the merger was completed on 1 January 2022.

Charlie Blower, managing partner, Blak Labs said: "We are honoured to have the opportunity to develop the assets and be the media agency for the launch of a new, homegrown Singapore brand from two iconic brands.

"Its heritage includes that of a large insurer with a long legacy in Singapore and also, on the other hand, an insurtech player, a disruptor. Working with the team, I've seen a surprising agility in the way it thinks and a determination to deliver quality products that truly connect with a diverse Singaporean customer base."

The campaign will be integrated across multiple touch points and will be launched on traditional, out-of-home, digital, social and online platforms. The assets will project positivity and fun, in the spirit that insurance and financial planning doesn't have to be, and shouldn't be, a chore.

Soon added: "As we evolve as a company, we have to stay true to our mission to be a tech-empowered company, enabling communities in Asia and always looking for a better way forward. We wanted a fresh start, with an agency which is anchored here, with experienced hands and where client servicing is a top priority."

Singlife is also appointing global communications and strategy consultancy Wachsman to amplify its strategic priorities and better connect with its diverse audiences. Wachsman, who worked with the original Singlife insurtech company, will help the new brand take forth its key priorities, particularly in the sustainability space.

A key part of the new brand focus, Singlife said, is its commitment to create a positive impact through its sustainability agenda and support Singapore's commitment towards Net Zero by 2050.

In the pipeline are partnerships with the Singapore Environment Council, the Community Chest and several other social service sector organisations. The programmes will centre around enabling financial inclusion through literacy programmes, health and mental wellness coverage and environmental sustainability.

Danny Phan, chief strategy officer, Wachsman said: "As we enter an era where sustainability and wellbeing are being redefined to encompass all aspects of our lives, we need businesses that are willing to lead the charge and take a more holistic and integrated approach.

"We believe Singlife is well positioned to be a leading voice in this space as the champions of financial wellbeing.

As a consultancy that caters specifically to innovative and disruptive companies that are heralding societal and economic change, we couldn't be more pleased to partner with Singlife to make this a reality."

On a corporate front, Singlife recently announced investments in sustainable funds. In January, it became part of the Qblue Global Sustainable Leaders Fund launched by Copenhagen-based Qblue Balanced. The fund helps institutional investors achieve investment objectives by providing sustainable solutions to obtain more diversified and robust portfolios.

Singlife also announced its investment in the CI Green Credit Fund by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, which will provide private project finance debt supporting renewable energy projects globally.