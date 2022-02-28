Dubai consultancy founder Nigel Sillitoe gets 10-year UAE Golden Visa 

Dubai-based Insight Discovery consultancy CEO and founder Nigel Sillitoe has been granted a 10-year Golden Visa by the UAE.

In a linkedIn message, he said: "Having lived in Dubai for the past 17 years I'm thrilled to be one of the growing number of expats to have been granted a 10-year Golden Visa from the UAE authorities.

"Picture was taken outside the stunning Museum of the future, which has been ranked as one of the most beautiful museum buildings in the world."

Sillitoe was one of the original investors in Insight Discovery and has over 25 years' experience in marketing, press relations and sales management.