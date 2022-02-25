II Connect 2022 agenda revealed

Life industry consolidation, making better professional connections, fintech, DFMs and taxation and trusts are among the key topics that will be debated at International Investment's inaugural flagship event - II Connect 2022 on May 11, 2022

Sponsored by Hansard, Isle of Man Finance and Tilney Smith & Williamson, II Connect 2022 will be held in London at the prestigious

One Whitehall Place venue bringing together everything that International Investment does in one day - with building out professional connections front and centre at the heart of the event.

We are genuinely excited to return to face-to-face events with best in the cross-border financial services and the international funds & vital debate, discussion and connections on the menu," Gary Robinson, Publisher, International Investment

Among the proposed agenda items includes: IFA Toolkit - What are the essential tools needed for a 21st Century International Adviser - introduced by II Editor Mark Battersby; a discussion on Trusts and Taxation - How to stay ahead of the global regulatory changes, including navigating across multiple jurisdictions.

A session entitled What Jurisdiction? - asking how important a role can cross-border jurisdictions play in a post regulatory world?There will also be sessions relating to DFMs & Platforms, with fund managers and fund selectors outlining the key investment themes of 2022 including ESG, Multi-Asset, Crypto, Fixed Income.

One of the most hotly-contested discussions and will be around Future Life - a series of discussions on long term future of international life amid regulatory change and consolidation and how important is Insurtech and Fintech is to future advice.

Case study

At the heart of event will also be unique presentation with a case study session with played out by actors on stage playing client/s and advisers, as break out groups within the event come up with ideas and solutions. Each break out table led by a different sponsor/expert.

Gary Robinson, Publisher, International Investment, said: "International Investment has been at the heart of industry debate during one of the most challenging periods for international financial services. And during this period we have been able to grow thanks to our ability to interact, connect and bring together the industry via our features, videos, events and daily news coverage.

II Connect 2022 will, of course, have a series of networking breaks and a networking lunch for all participants. A special key note speaker - to be revealed soon - will top off a fantastic day.

To register your interest to attend this event click here for more information.