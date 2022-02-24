Rize ETF hires head of UK, Ireland and Channel Islands from SSGA

Thomas joins the firm from State Street Global Advisors, where he worked within the firm's UK SPDR ETF team targeting wealth managers, private banks and family offices.

Prior to SSGA, Thomas served as part of the sales strategy team at JP Morgan Asset Management.

He will report directly to co-founders Rahul Bhushan, Anthony Martin, Jason Kennard and Stuart Forbes.

Bhushan said: "We have grown at a very healthy pace since we launched our first thematic ETFs in 2020.

"Interest in our thematic strategies has swelled in the last year, and as we move into our next stage of growth, James brings a great deal of valuable experience across the ETF landscape which will help expedite our growth in our local market."