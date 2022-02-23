JTC names senior posts and recognises 150 in 2022 staff development drive

Global institutional and private client service provider JTC has made a number of senior appointments as part of its annual Group-wide promotions and recognised more than 150 employees for their achievements and commitment to professional development across the firm's global network.

In particular, Gillian Ralston-Jordan has been made Group Director, Private Client Services- Guernsey, Sarah Kittleson has been promoted to Group Director, Risk & Compliance - Jersey and William Cameron has been promoted to Managing Director, Fund & Corporate Services - London, the company said in a statement.

17 juristictions

Promotions were made across 17 jurisdictional teams, including 47 in Jersey, 42 in South Africa, 17 in the US, 12 in Guernsey, 11 in London, 11 in Mauritius, ten in Edinburgh, eight in Luxembourg, four in Amsterdam, and two each in the Isle of Man, Switzerland, Dubai, and Ireland.

The promotions are across all levels of seniority from Administrator to Divisional Head, and are awarded in light of excellent individual performance, commitment to structured professional development, and an overall contribution to JTC's ongoing growth.

Wendy Holley, JTC's Chief Operating Officer, said:

"It is thanks to the strength and skill of our workforce that we truly are stronger together, and it is wonderful to be able to recognise the hard work of so many of our talented colleagues around the world. Their accomplishments, underpinned by our dedication to targeted learning via the JTC Academy, allows us to offer the very best to our global clients."

Senior

Amongst the other senior promotions are Naro Zimmerman who becomes Head of UAE in Private Client Services, whilst Angus Brook (Information Systems, Jersey), Chris Corcoran, (Fund Services, Guernsey), Dewi Habraken (Corporate Services, Amsterdam), Lesley Bassford (Finance, Jersey), Lewis Williams (Employer Solutions, Jersey), Matthew Allen (Corporate Services, London), Paul Fosse (Commercial Office, Jersey) and Ryan Harris (Fund Services, South Africa) have all been promoted to Senior Director.

The promotions span teams across JTC's Institutional, Private Client and Group Central Services divisions, including Corporate Services, Employer Solutions, Fund Services, Human Resources, Marketing and Business Development, Private Office, Regulation, Risk and Compliance, Finance, Tax and Treasury.