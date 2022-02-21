AXA Green Crescent rebrands name six months after AXA exit from Middle East 

Abu Dhabi-listed AXA Green Crescent has changed its name to HAYAH Insurance Company following approval from local regulators.

The change follows AXA's exit from the Middle East in September 2021.

The rebranding of AXA Green Crescent to HAYAH will take place over the next few weeks.

Since 2014, AXA Green Crescent has offered life and medical plans to individuals and corporates in the UAE and GCC.

The new name, HAYAH, reflects the invigorating new direction of the life insurer and will be accompanied by a striking new visual identity to complement the company's innovative digital solutions.

There are no other changes to the insurer, with no impact on existing customers, products, partners or employees.

Mohamed Seghir, chief executive of HAYAH, said: "We are extremely excited about this change that supports our strategic focus on product and digital proposition innovation in life, savings and medical.

"Being locally embedded with strong technical expertise and leaders of digital innovations, we are the UAE specialists in these segments and in bringing solutions closer to our customers.

"HAYAH will continue to deliver the same exceptional products and services whilst adding to our product portfolio with ground-breaking new developments across all lines of business."