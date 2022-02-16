Novia Financial hires Dolding for director of adviser and customer experience role

Adviser platform Novia Financial has added Christina Dolding to the role of director of adviser and customer experience.

Dolding (pictured) will oversee all areas of customer service, working closely with its adviser community, and will report to Novia's recently-appointed COO Lynzi Harrison.

Prior to joining Novia, Dolding spent two and half years at LV= as head of heritage, and nearly 13 years at Quilter where she held several senior roles, including head of customer experience and innovation.

"The successful platforms of the future will be those that are able to work closely with their customers to understand their needs and then use that knowledge to evolve and adapt the support they provide," said Harrison. "There is no one in the industry better equipped to ensure Novia are doing just that than Christina, and I am absolutely thrilled she has decided to join me and the team."

Dolding's appointment forms part of Novia's long-term growth and development strategy following the changes in its executive team after it was acquired by private equity firm AnaCap for an undisclosed fee in May last year.

Novia has also hired Barry Neilson, former chief customer officer at rival platform Nucleus, to join the business as chief commercial officer next month.

"I am looking forward to working closely with advisers to make their experience of delivering quality financial advice to their clients through our platform the best it can be," said Dolding.

The platform now has over £8.9bn of pension and investment assets under administration for over 61,000 clients (as of 31 December 2021).