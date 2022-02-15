Ogier becomes first offshore law firm to launch in Beijing

Ogier has expanded its international footprint with the opening of a new representative office in Beijing, becoming the first offshore law firm in the Chinese capital.

Dedicated to assisting Chinese clients, the Beijing office opens just five months after the launch of Ogier Global in Singapore and further strengthens Ogier's established presence in Asia's key financial centres, with offices also operating in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo.

Davy Guan has been appointed head of business development for Beijing. With more than 15 years' experience in the professional services sector, Davy will oversee business development for the firm's legal and corporate administration services, with a focus on the Northern China market.

"This marks a major milestone in our commitment to clients in the Greater China region. As the country's political centre, international exchange and technological innovation hub, Beijing is home to most of China's largest state-owned companies' headquarters, unicorns and financial institutions - and the city houses more Fortune Global 500 companies than any other in the world. Having a presence in Beijing demonstrates our investment in service and accessibility to clients and intermediaries in their timezone," said global managing partner Edward Mackereth.

"We're really excited to welcome Davy, who brings a lot of experience and talent to our business development team in mainland China, where we've been present in Shanghai for 10 years. His skills will give us greater on-the-ground coverage and insight in the region."

Davy Guan, who worked at international financial services businesses, where he was responsible for business development for their audit and M&A transaction service lines, said: "Ogier has an excellent reputation and I'm excited to help drive forward the firm's strategic layout of mainland China, and help Ogier continue to excel and grow in the region."