VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: IFGL's Kneeshaw reveals next steps

On February 1, 2022, as revealed on II, Isle of Man-based international life company IFGL - owners of RL360, Ardan International and Friends Provident International, announced a new majority shareholding deal with private equity firm Cinven, following a successful eight relationship with main stakeholders Vitruvian Partners.

In this exclusive video II's Gary Robinson visited IFGL Group Chief Executive David Kneeshaw at his office on the Isle of Man to discuss what this new deal will mean for the company going forward, how he is fully committed to the new proposition and what this will mean for future acquisitions by the firm.