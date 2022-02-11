Jupiter's Ian Heslop steps back from fund management

Jupiter fund manager Ian Heslop has stepped back from day-to-day fund management, instead taking on a role as senior adviser.

Heslop was team co-head of the Jupiter Merian Systematic fund range and with his departure, fellow co-head Amadeo Alentorn will take over full responsibility of the funds.

The move has been effective since the start of the year and Heslop will remain involved in the strategy.

Despite the change, the fund range, which includes Jupiter Merian Global Equity, Asia Pacific, North American Equity and Global Equity Income funds, will not lose its Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research ratings.

Square Mile analysts said: "Mr Heslop will remain at Jupiter and involved in the management of the funds that the team manages in his role as a senior adviser.

"Mr Alentorn and Mr Heslop have been working together for over 15 years and they are supported by five other analysts who have a wealth of experience."

A Jupiter spokesperson added: "The new structure of the team will ensure continuity for existing clients and we are confident that this strategy will continue to build upon its strong foundations.

"We are pleased that performance has improved, and the team has felt a positive impact from wider resources available at Jupiter since joining last year. A clear example of this are the enhancements made to the process through working closely with the dedicated data science team.

"We would like to wish Ian and Amadeo good luck in their new roles."