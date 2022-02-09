Woodford team members registered financial business with FCA in 2021

Two employees of WCM Partners, Neil Woodford's attempted comeback venture, registered a separate financial business with the Financial Conduct Authority in 2021.

According to the FCA register, Jonathan Adair, WCM Partners' chief technology officer, and Kristian Penttila, WCM Partners' relationship manager, received FCA approval for Curated Capital on 7 November 2021.

The firm is an appointed representative of Thornbridge Investment Management, with its registered offices at a co-working space in Old Street.

Curated Capital was incorporated with Companies House on 27 May 2021 and only Adair is listed as a director. He remains a director at WCM Partners.

Adair also maintains two officer listings on Companies House, with one housing his appointments as director of Caldair Creative, an IT consultancy firm registered at a residential address in High Wycombe, and Curated Capital, and the other housing his WCM appointment.

Penttila is also the director of Lakes Capital Limited, a business which conducts "management consultancy activities other than financial management". It is based out of a business park in Bromsgrove and was incorporated on 20 May 2021.

Neil Woodford remains an approved individual on the FCA register, authorised to perform specific roles at Woodford Investment Management.