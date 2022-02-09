Mediolanum launches circular economy fund

Mediolanum International Funds has launched a fund focused on companies that contribute to the transition towards a sustainable circular economy.

The Mediolanum Circular Opportunities fund will be added to the firm's Best Brands umbrella offering and will be classified as Article 9 under the EU's SFDR.

The fund will be managed and overseen by David Whitehead, equity portfolio manager on Mediolanum's multi-manager team.

Mediolanum said it defines as a ‘circular economy' as one that is "restorative or regenerative by intention and design".

KBI Global Investors and Pictet Asset Management will be the main delegate managers from launch, with additional assets under management allocation invested in target funds.

Mediolanum stated that "the combination of different, low correlated, yet complimentary investment approaches" will allow the firm to create a diverse portfolio with a strong focus on United Nation Sustainable Development Goals.

Luca Matassino, chief business officer commented: "The circular economy is increasingly adopted as a powerful framework to address the world's most pressing challenges. Industry leaders are recognising that they have the power to shift towards sustainability while also achieving better business results by embracing innovation and new Circular production and consumption models."