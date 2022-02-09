Man GLG hires Schroders investment director for global credit strategies

Man GLG has hired Sriram Reddy as a new managing director from Schroders to join their credit team in a newly created role as it looks to bolster capabilities in this space.

As managing director, Credit, he is responsible for representing the range of credit strategies to clients and prospects across the globe.

Previously he worked at Schroders as an investment director in London to help design purpose-built European and Global credit strategies.

He spent over a decade at BlackRock, joining what was originally Barclays Global Investors in 2005, where he built experience in portfolio management and institutional sales, working in multiple roles most recently as an investment strategist within the BlackRock Investment Institute and as a senior product strategist representing global fixed income products.

In this role Sriram will be responsible for coordinating the business and product development, marketing and client service efforts of the GLG Credit platform across both long and only and alternative strategies.

Man GLG said he would form a critical link between its portfolio managers and clients and will partner with portfolio managers across credit strategies to communicate portfolio performance, market views and potential investment opportunities.