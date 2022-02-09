Aviva accidentally sends pension transfer email to advisers

An email regarding an "impending pension transfer" was sent out by Aviva to all advisers using its platform on Tuesday morning, later followed by an apology for the mistake.

Addressed to "NONAME," the email detailed Aviva's process following its receipt of a pension transfer request, even though no request had been made.

"The transfer is scheduled to take place during February," stated the email. "When transfers like this happen, it is important for us to ensure that there is no disruption during the transition period. As a result, we will impose what is called a ‘blackout period', during which time you will be unable to view or access certain features of your My Money account. This is quite normal and ensures that the correct value of your account is transferred."

Expectedly, the email left many advisers flummoxed. "If you have a pension with Aviva and have received this email today, rest assured that it is an error," tweeted Jamie Bogle, financial planner and director at Co-Navigate. Adding, "Why @avivainvestors still haven't issued another email confirming the error is anyone's guess."

Keith Churchouse, financial planner and director at Chapters Financial, confirmed that he and his colleagues received the erroneous email in the morning. He responded to Aviva with a pointed email wondering what had happened, and said he had no response. Clients have also reportedly received the email.

Aviva later sent out a follow-up email apologising for its mistake, entitled, "We're sorry… We made a mistake." It went on to state that the earlier email "was not meant to be sent to you."

"We are very sorry for this error and apologise for any concern it may have caused," it said.

Professional Adviser has contacted Aviva for comment.