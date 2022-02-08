Bahrain debuts indefinitely renewable Golden Visa amid Gulf expat residency moves

Bahrain has launched a new permanent residency visa to attract talent and investment as it attempts to restore the health of the economy, joining a cluster of other Gulf nations which have relaxed stay requirements for expats to varying degress.

The Golden Residency Visa, announced by the Interior Ministry on 7 February, will be renewed indefinitely, includes the right to work in Bahrain, unlimited entry and exit, and residency for close family members.

A statement said: "(The visa) is aimed at attracting investors, entrepreneurs, and highly talented individuals who can contribute to Bahrain's ongoing success."

According to the Bahrain news agency, the new visa was announced during the Cabinet session chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, as part of the economic recovery plan.

He said that the announcement would reinforce Bahrain's competitiveness and support the development of various economic, investment, and service sectors.

In addition, the visas would also attract talents by giving them permanent residency for themselves and their families.

Golden Residency Visa holders will see their visas renewed indefinitely, provided they continue to meet the qualifying criteria.

Those in receipt of residency will receive a raft of benefits, including multiple entry and exit from the Kingdom of Bahrain without restriction, residency for close family members, and the right to work in Bahrain.

To qualify for the Golden Residency Visa, existing residents must have resided in Bahrain continuously for at least five years and earned an average basic salary of no less than BHD 2,000 ($5,305) per month throughout the five-year period.

The long-term residence permit may be renewed indefinitely provided the candidate continues to meet the qualifying criteria.

In addition, the Golden Residency Visa will be issued on an immediate basis to applicants (whether resident or non-resident) who meet the following criteria: