Utmost International powers up 50% year-on-year sales growth

Utmost International's total gross sales for the year were £4.8bn, a 50% increase on the pro-forma gross sales of £3.2bn in 2020, it said in a financial statement today 4 February.

Its assets under administration grew to £55.9bn at YE 2021, an increase of 9% from YE 2020, supported by strong net flows and positive market movements.

The Quilter International acquisition completed on 30 November 2021, which added AUA of £24.1bn at YE 2021 to the existing Utmost International AUA of £31.8bn.

Net flows were £1.5bn in 2021, a marked increase from the prior year which saw approximately equal inflows and outflows. The improvement in net flows can be attributed to increased sales volumes in the year, it said.

Paul Thompson, chief executive of Utmost Group, said: "I am delighted with the progress made by our Utmost International business in 2021.

"Our sales figures demonstrate the benefits of our strategy in spite of the ongoing challenges created by the COVID pandemic.

"Our investment into proposition development has been well received by advisers and clients, reflected in our strong net flows of £1.5bn.

"We expect this momentum to continue into 2022 as we develop solutions which support our clients in protecting and preserving their wealth. Our solutions are highly relevant in an increasingly complex pensions and savings landscape."