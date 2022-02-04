Fidelity International launches sustainable China fund

Fidelity International has launched its Sustainable China A Shares fund as part of its Sustainable Family of Funds.The latest product offers investors access to China's onshore growth story, including exposures to ‘New China' and its ‘Digital Economy'.

As part of the Fidelity Sustainable Family of Funds, it will adopt a sustainable focused strategy, using an investment framework where a minimum of 70% of its net assets are invested in securities that maintain sustainable characteristics.

These are defined as MSCI AAA-BB, or if unrated by MSCI, rated A-C by Fidelity for sustainability.The fund will be managed by Victoria Mio, Ben Li, Yuanlin Lang and Theresa Zhou and aims to achieve long-term capital growth through investments in companies that are listed or traded on stock exchanges in China.



John Clougherty, head of UK wholesale at Fidelity International, said: "The launch of the Fidelity Funds - Sustainable China A Shares Fund helps us meet our growing client demand for two investment solutions: access to the Chinese A-share market and sustainable investing.

"This unique offering will capitalise on our belief that, over the long run, China's onshore equity market should benefit from strong capital inflows from both domestic and international investors and the potential long-term impact sustainability factors have on the value of companies."