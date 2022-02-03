Former senior Generali Worldwide director adds third DFM to expat venture

International consultancy business Cheyne & Co has brought on board Smith & Williamson as its third DFM partner to date.

Its partners already include Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management and Kingswood.

"We are pleased to announce that Smith and Williamson International has entered into a marketing collaboration with Cheyne & Co", a statement said on 3 February.

As client expectations shift and expand investment complexity is becoming a real challenge for traditional industry players."

Cheyne & Co's managing director Nick Griffin, who was previously chief commercial officer at Generali Worldwide / Utmost Group, set up the consultancy business to work alongside elite Discretionary Fund Manager partners, promoting their services to progressive advisory firms in expatriate markets.

Griffin said: "As client expectations shift and expand investment complexity is becoming a real challenge for traditional industry players. Leveraging new approaches to simplifying investment management will become a key differentiator for progressive advisory firms."

He and sales director Mark Maplesden are located both in the UAE and the British Isles operating as the link between clients, advisers and DFMs.

Cheyne & Co is registered in Guernsey as an investment marketing consultancy company with a locally resident director in Guernsey and a UAE resident director.

It also has a representative office in Dubai, licensed by the DMCC.