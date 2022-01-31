Brooks Macdonald adds two risk profiles for responsible investment service

Brooks Macdonald has added two risk profiles - high and low - to its Responsible Investment Service (RIS) which gives it a "full suite".

The RIS, which is three years old, currently contains three risk profiles: Low Medium Advance; Medium Advance and Medium High Advance. These have returned 37.5%, 47.5% and 56.7%, respectively since their inception in January 2019.

According to the factsheets the low medium risk portfolio has about 6% in cash, 10.8% in hedge funds and alternatives and 37.7% in fixed income with the remainder in equities. The medium high profile has 2.3% in cash, 2.9% in hedge funds and alternatives with 8.6% in fixed income and the rest in equities.

The strategy invests in funds "that provide exposure to companies offering direct solutions to global sustainability challenges", or companies that are "proactively seeking to address the impact of their environmental and social footprint".

Ben Palmer (pictured) head of responsible investment at the firm said it had "seen increasing appetite from advisers looking for a responsible investment solution that caters for clients in every risk category".

The portfolios are available on 19 UK platforms.