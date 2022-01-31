People Moves: STM Group, Lombard Odier, Crestbridge, PraxisIFM, Ninety One, Redwheel, Mediolanum IF, IWP

STM Group



Robin Ellison, who joined the Plc Board as a non-executive director at the time of STM's acquisition of the London & Colonial Group in 2016, has relinquished his Board position as from today, 31 January 2022, having completed a five year term. A process is underway to appoint a successor and a further announcement will be made at the appropriate time, STM said in a statement.

Alan Kentish, CEO, said: "Robin has been a valued member of the Plc Board and with his pension legal background has significantly added to the vision and strategy of the Group. His career in the UK pensions industry spans many decades, and his depth of knowledge and contacts means that STM will continue to work with Robin on a consultancy basis going forward. I, along with the remainder of the Plc Board, would like to thank Robin for his valued service to STM."

Lombard Odier

Lombard Odier has appointed Marc Braendlin as head of Latin American markets, with a special focus on Brazil.

Previously head of Latin America Zurich at Pictet, he will take over from 1 February with the aim of strengthening and expanding the group's coverage of the region.

Braendlin will be based in Zurich and will report to Stephen Kamp, head of Southern Europe & Latin America for private clients.

Kamp said: "We are pleased to welcome Marc to Lombard Odier. With more than 20 years' experience in the banking sector, he has a solid track record of growing businesses in Latin America. This expertise, along with his key client relationships, will enable him to ensure the Firm's continued growth, particularly in the strategic market of Brazil."

Braendlin began his career at Credit Suisse in 1998 where he was promoted to Vice President at Credit Suisse Group's M&A/ Corporate Finance team in 2005.

He then joined Julius Baer where he worked for 13 years, eventually holding the position of deputy region head Latin America and heading the Brazilian market where he expanded the business.

Most recently, he was head of Latin America Zurich at Pictet. A Swiss national, he holds a degree in Economics and Business Administration from the University of Basel.

Crestbridge

James Young has been appointed to the role of chief change officer within Crestbridge's senior leadership team as part of the business' ongoing commitment to its technology and change strategy.

In his new role, he will take a lead and provide oversight on key change and technology initiatives across the business. He will work in close collaboration with all of Crestbridge's key service lines, as well its group functions spanning marketing, business development, people, risk and finance, to ensure a holistic and joined-up approach to digital implementation and change.

The company said that with over 25 years' experience in IT strategy, he has played a pivotal role in managing the day-to-day operational aspects of Crestbridge's cutting-edge IT infrastructure since he joined the business four years ago as Group Head of Technology & Change.

Dean Hodcroft, chief executive, Crestbridge said: "Client expectations are becoming increasingly complex and it is imperative that we keep adapting our technologies to meet their changing needs. To reflect our commitment to the continued evolution of our technology and our strategic change programmes, it is important that we have the right structure in place internally. James has been instrumental in driving our change agenda to date and his knowledge and expertise make him an invaluable member of our experienced senior leadership team."

PraxisIFM

Independent financial services group PraxisIFM has announced 45 promotions across its global network of offices as it says, "the business goes from strength to strength".

Seven of the promotions will see individuals move up to Associate Director level. Hong Kong-based Cindy Cheng and Novia Lu, responsible for business development, have both been promoted. In Guernsey, Jason Le Page has been promoted to Associate Director, Business Systems, while Sandra Francis has been promoted to Associate Director for Tax. In London, Joshua Gallienne has been promoted to Associate Director of Corporate Services. While in Jersey, Sarah Denoual and Ruth O'Hara have been promoted to Associate Director in the Private Wealth and Corporate team.

With 20 years combined experience in the sector, Cindy Cheng and Novia Lu have vast experience in building and maintaining client relationships and will work to support the growth of the Group's Hong Kong office. The multilingual team will continue to work closely with intermediaries such as law firms, accounting firms, private bankers as well as end clients for worldwide corporate and trust structuring work.



Jason Le Page, who has been in the role of Systems Manager since joining PraxisIFM in 2017, will play a key role in ensuring the successful refocusing of the Group as it continues to invest in technology. Sandra Francis, who also joined the firm in 2017, has more than 30 years of experience in the tax sector and will continue to bring her extensive knowledge to clients on the latest taxation developments.



Joshua Gallienne joined the group in 2012, before moving to London in 2017 to help set up PraxisIFM's UK Corporate Service offering. Joshua's promotion recognises the first-class service provided to new and existing UK based clients.



Sarah Denoual joined PraxisIFM as a trainee trust and company administrator in 2013 and has risen through the ranks to oversee a team that administers a wide portfolio of clients which contain a mixture of private clients, companies, and other fiduciary structures.



Ruth O'Hara joined in 2019 and oversees a private client team. With more than 20 years' experience in private wealth services, she will continue to use her skills and knowledge to strengthen relationships with clients and intermediaries and find growth opportunities.



Other senior promotions include Gary Bratcov to Senior Compliance Manager in Geneva and Tomeca Campbell to Senior Group Finance Manager in Jersey. In the United Arab Emirates, Charlie Rix was made Senior Manager in Funds & Corporate Services. In Guernsey, Jodie Travers and Tom Zierer were both promoted to Senior Trust Manager. In Malta, Daren Grech is now Senior Accounts Manager in the Shared Services team.



An additional 32 members of staff across four jurisdictions also received promotions in recognition of their hard work.



Robert Fearis, PraxisIFM CEO, said: "The last couple of years have seen immense change on a global scale, therefore the announcement of so many promotions is a testament to the hard work of everyone across the PraxisIFM Group. As we enter our 50th year as a service provider, it is important to recognise that many of the talents promoted represent the leaders of the future. With such a high-quality offering, I am excited at what the next 50 years holds for the Group as we continue to provide clients with the highest possible service."

Ninety One

Ninety One has appointed Ben Lambert as co-portfolio manager, 4Factor European Equities. Ninety One's 4Factor team are bottom-up, fundamental equity stock pickers, serving clients with regional and global solutions.

With 20-years of industry experience, he joins from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) where he was a senior portfolio manager since 2014, responsible for developed market equity portfolios.

In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities at CPPIB, he was interim head of sustainable investing between 2018- 2019, overseeing and implementing transformative changes for the plan's approach.

This involved leading the environmental, social and governance (ESG) integration, engagement, and sustainability-related investment research across all asset classes. Prior to this he held portfolio management roles at Odey Asset Management and Och-Ziff Capital Management Europe, and investment banking roles with UBS and ABN AMRO, all with a European focus.

Mimi Ferrini, Co-Chief Investment Officer, Ninety One: "Attracting best-in-class talent is key. The strength of Ben's investment track-record, background in sustainable investing and deep understanding of the European equity markets will be an asset to the 4Factor European strategy".

Redwheel

Redwheel (the new brand name of RWC Partners), the specialist, independent investment manager, has announced the promotion of Benjamin Hall to co-portfolio manager of the Global Horizon Equity team, led by Louise Keeling, and the appointment of Gillian Elcock as investment director. The appointments are effective immediately.

Hall will work closely with Portfolio Manager Louise Keeling on portfolio construction and identifying new investment opportunities. He has over a decade of experience in equity analysis and portfolio management and joined Redwheel's Global Horizon team in 2019 as a global Analyst. His previous roles include Portfolio Manager of the Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund at Mondrian Investment Partners. Benjamin holds a BSc in Economics from Cardiff University and is a CFA Charterholder.

Elcock will be responsible for portfolio themes, risk analysis and client communications. She has almost two decades of experience in the investment industry having graduated from MIT and the Harvard Business School before embarking on a career as an equity analyst.

She went on to found and grow Denny Ellison, an independent research business. Prior to launching her independent business, Elcock worked at Insight Investment where she led research of the industrial sector for the firm's multi-billiondollar global equity portfolios. She is also a Board member of the CFA Society of the UK.

Mediolanum International Funds

Mediolanum International Funds, the European asset management platform of Mediolanum Banking Group, has named Luca Matassino as chief business officer.

In the newly created role, his priority will be to accelerate the firm's growth in its core markets. He will also focus on the clients' experiences, work closely with the company distributors and their financial advisers, coordinate a team of experienced professionals responsible for developing new innovative products, evolve existing investment solutions and define targeted internal and external communication and marketing campaigns across key markets.

Matassino will also leverage the company's extensive investment in digitalisation and analytics to monitor investment solutions and ensure they are meeting expected outcomes.

He will be based in Dublin and report directly to the firm's CEO, Furio Pietribiasi.

He has over 25 years of experience in commercial development and business growth roles starting his career in the large distribution of goods with Kraft. Most recently, he was head of sales at Eurovita Spa, a non-captive, independent life insurance company owned by Cinven. Prior to this, he was executive director and deputy head of Italy at UBS Asset Management, leading the firm's Italian distribution team. He has also worked with Fidelity International as a sales director in Italy.

Matassino said: "I am thrilled to join MIFL to lead the firm's effort to achieve its future very ambitious business targets. The company is growing rapidly and has made significant investments into new talents, technological infrastructure, and product innovation. I look forward to being part of MIFL plans contributing to its future success leaving my mark in this new role."

Pietribiasi said: "I am excited to have Luca part of the team. His expertise and knowledge are going to be critical in the evolution and expansion of our distribution and servicing model to meet the standards required to succeed in our industry."

IWP

IWP has named Rob Allen as Group CEO as David Inglesfield moves to become Chair of IWP Investments.

Allen joined IWP last November as group managing director after an extensive senior leadership career in corporate banking.

Inglesfield said: "I am delighted that Rob is now taking over as Group CEO. He has an outstanding track record and has won the confidence of us all as the right person to take the business forward. With Rob safely on board, I will continue to support the growth of IWP, particularly by focussing on our very busy acquisitions pipeline."



Rob Allen said: "IWP has assembled an outstanding group of IFA businesses, staffed by an exceptional team, delivering great advice and service to clients across the country. It's a great privilege to be given the opportunity to lead the business forward into the next phase of growth."