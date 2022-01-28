Standard Chartered hires Credit Suisse sustainability veteran for top role

clock • 1 min read
Standard Chartered hires Credit Suisse sustainability veteran for top role

Standard Chartered has named sustainability veteran Marisa Drew as Chief Sustainability Officer, with effect from 1 July.

Drew joins from Credit Suisse, where she held a similar role, and is a prominent member of various industry bodies linked to sustainability issues, including the Milken Institute Center for Strategic Philanthropy.

At StanChart, Drew will oversee the bank's efforts to reach net-zero carbon emissions across its loan book and report to Simon Cooper, chief executive of Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking (CCIB).

Drew will also join the CCIB Management Team.

She said: "The need to mobilise private capital at scale in developing markets is critical, and I look forward to partnering with the bank's dedicated sustainability professionals and colleagues across the network to help build on this excellent foundation."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Waverton pays tribute to 'sudden and tragic' passing of Andrew Denham-Davis

Hansard Global takes number of actions to improve new business levels