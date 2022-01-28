Standard Chartered hires Credit Suisse sustainability veteran for top role

Standard Chartered has named sustainability veteran Marisa Drew as Chief Sustainability Officer, with effect from 1 July.

Drew joins from Credit Suisse, where she held a similar role, and is a prominent member of various industry bodies linked to sustainability issues, including the Milken Institute Center for Strategic Philanthropy.

At StanChart, Drew will oversee the bank's efforts to reach net-zero carbon emissions across its loan book and report to Simon Cooper, chief executive of Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking (CCIB).

Drew will also join the CCIB Management Team.

She said: "The need to mobilise private capital at scale in developing markets is critical, and I look forward to partnering with the bank's dedicated sustainability professionals and colleagues across the network to help build on this excellent foundation."