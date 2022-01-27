Waverton pays tribute to 'sudden and tragic' passing of Andrew Denham-Davis

Waverton Investment Management has paid tribute to the "sudden and tragic passing of Andrew Denham-Davis" who was the asset manager's business development manager since November 2020 after a long career in the industry.

In a statement on 26 January, Waverton said: "We mourn the sudden and tragic passing of Andrew Denham-Davis.

"Known by friends and colleagues as A-D-D (or just D-D), he was a force of nature within investment management, working with financial advisers in London and across the country for over 30 years.

"A salesman who believed in wearing out shoe leather, during fifteen years at Brooks Macdonald he built and managed a 35-strong sales team.

"After a brief break from the industry, he joined Waverton in November 2020 just a few days prior to the second national lockdown - but any adviser who thought that put them safely out of his reach was sadly mistaken. While undoubtedly a difficult time to start a new role, typically D-D took it in his stride and immersed himself in the firm.

"Despite the occasional habit of roaming the office like the Tasmanian devil, especially once one of his famous ideas had taken hold, D-D was a sensitive soul, very demanding of himself in his quest to constantly improve. His dedication to his network of advisers and to the industry was second-to-none, reflected by his leading role in developing the DFM Alliance, an industry body of firms helping to educate advisers about risks and realities of outsourcing investment management, including a favourite topic of his, DFM due diligence issues.

"Outside of the office, D-D could often be found watching Middlesex or England at Lord's wearing his MCC tie with the curious choice of a beer and ginger ale shandy. He was also a passionate petrol head, making the pilgrimage to Le Mans for the 24h race in his treasured vintage Mercedes over 15 times.

"We will all remember him fondly for his boundless energy, tremendous character, infectious laugh and use of unique and unusual metaphors. He is sorely missed and our thoughts are with his wife Victoria, and children Christian, Sienna and Conrad at this difficult time."