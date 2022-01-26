Holborn Assets names new regional director for Africa

International financial advice firm Holborn Assets has named Lourens Reichert as managing partner for Africa.

Reichert, who has been with Holborn since 2018 focusing on high-net-worth clients. said: "My vision is to build a dynamic IFA team by providing them with guidance, training and support in order to dominate the financial services industry in Africa. We already have a really strong multi-award-winning team and we are planning to add more talented fully qualified advisers to achieve our goals."

Holborn's African division currently has offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Cape Winelands and Mauritius with over 80 advisers and support staff.

Under the new leadership, Holborn has ambitious plans to capitalise and continue its expansion in the region with further offices opening over the next 12 months.

Holborn's COO Simon Parker said: "Lourens is the latest addition to Holborn's Managing Partners team. His dedication and expertise are second to none. This appointment not only recognises his success so far, but will ensure Holborn's plans for building a Pan-African business are carried out."

Bob Parker, Holborn's CEO, said: "Lourens is the right man to be heading Holborn's African division and I am sure he will thrive in his new role. We have built up a formidable reputation in Africa and have a loyal client base who recognise the value of holistic financial advice to grow their wealth. With Lourens' leadership, we will be able to provide a wider range of services to current and future clients."