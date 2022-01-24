Goldman Sachs Asset Management shakes up senior team

Goldman Sachs Asset Management has rejigged its leadership team as part of its ongoing commitment investing in its fund house, appointing nine different senior positions.

Luke Sarsfield will become global co-head of asset management alongside Julian Salisbury, shifting from his current role as co-head of the GSAM client business and will also become a member of the management committee.

Chris Kojima and Heather Kennedy Miner are set to take on the GSAM client business and capital markets platform, with the due responsible form both alternatives capital markets and strategy and the global client business.

Ashish Shah will serve as the firm's chief investment officer for the public investing organisation, while Katie Koch become CIO of GSAM's combined public markets equity business, including both fundamental equity and quantitative investment strategies.

Michael Koester and Greg Olafson are set to become co-presidents of the GSAM alternatives business and bring more than 40 years' combined experience to their new roles, while Craig Russell will become vice chair of GSAM, focusing on growing the franchise.

Laurence Stein has been named executive vice president and chief operating officer of GSAM.