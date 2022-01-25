GAM repurposes underperforming fund as new OEIC for Mark Hawtin

GAM Investments is revamping its £88.8m Global Diversified fund to an OEIC version of its GAM Disruptive Growth fund, run by Mark Hawtin.

The Diversified fund, run by Kevin Kruczynski, has returned 23.8% in the three years till 21 January, while the MSCI world has returned 51.1% and the IA Global sector is up 47%, according to FE fundinfo.

From 31 January the fund's strategy and holdings will change to reflect the Irish-domiciled $842.2m Star Disruptive fund, which the group said they have seen "strong demand" for in the UK.

While UK investors could invest in the Dublin UCITS fund it was not available as a UK domiciled fund.

Rob Bailey, head of UK distribution at GAM, said this was "the first of a series of enhancements" they are planning for their UK fund range.

"We are committed to growing our presence in the UK market and the evolution of our UK offering to meet our clients' needs is an important step in doing so," he continued.

In the three years till 21 January, the Star Disruptive Growth fund has returned 95%.

The strategy launched in 2011 is looking for companies in the technology sector, and elsewhere, which are innovating with "force and profoundly changing the way we live and work," GAM said.

Bailey said: "Mark and his team have a wealth of experience and a proven track record of investing in growth companies that implement technologies in their day-to-day business in order to disrupt and lead the market in their respective fields.

However, so far this year has struggled as growth companies, particularly those in the technology sector, have started to sell off. The fund has lost 12% from the start of the year until 21 January, while the MSCI World has loss half that at 6.4%.

Kruczynski continues as an investment manager on the global equities team at GAM.