VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: The Big Interview - Mike Crellin, MD, IFGL reveals 2022 plans

In the latest of International Investment's The Big Interview series - Mike Crellin, Managing Director of IFGL - owners of RL360, Friends Provident International and Ardan International - speaks to II's Gary Robinson.

In this exclusive video interview Crellin reveals the company's latest acquisition ambitions and discusses his career to date including his stint in competitive motorcycle racing that saw him compete in the legendary Isle of Man's TT championships.

