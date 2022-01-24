Decisive Capital Management acquires Artorius Wealth Switzerland

Geneva-headquartered Decisive Capital Management has acquired the Swiss operations of Artorius Wealth Switzerland in Zurich (Artorius).

The deal, which completed on 21 January, will strengthen Decisive's wealth platform, its footprint in Zurich where it already has a branch and support the firm in delivering long-term value to its clients.

Now in its sixth year of business, Decisive said it is one of the fastest-growing financial firms in Switzerland. Decisive supervises more than CHF 6bn on behalf of clients and specializes in offering its clients Smart Capital opportunities to make direct investments in disruptive industries.

"This first acquisition marks an important step in enhancing our Wealth and Asset Management ecosystem," said Decisive's Partners. "This deal fits our growth strategy and cements our ambition to be a trusted adviser to our clients. We look forward to welcoming the Artorius Zurich team into our investment discovery platform, focused on Smart Capital."

James Phillips, managing director and founding member at Artorius added: "I have always aspired to be the trusted advisor to my clients and nurture the relationship through regular dialogue. Simply ‘listening' to clients' concerns and ambitions has been a privilege and combining Decisive's values, Next-Gen thinking and performance to build on the Artorius values of ‘there must be a better way.' James Phillips is joining Decisive as Senior Partner and Head of Northern Europe.

"I am delighted to be able to announce Artorius's agreement with Decisive," said Ian Marsh, executive chairman of Artorius. "When working with the Decisive team over the last few months it has been evident Artorius and Decisive share a client-centered philosophy and ethos. Artorius is focused on regional growth opportunities in the UK and our agreement with Decisive means we will continue to offer Artorius's resident non-domiciled clients a platform in Switzerland from which they can conduct their international affairs."

Decisive describes itself as an independent Next-Generation adviser, working with ultra-high net worth individuals, their families, entrepreneurs, and corporates to protect and grow their wealth. It has offices in Geneva, Zurich, and London.

Established in Geneva in 2016, Decisive works with more than 90 professionals with a global network, with over $6bn of assets under supervision on behalf of its clients.

Established in 2015, Artorius is headquartered in Manchester and advises clients across the UK from its offices in Manchester and London. The firm provides wealth planning and investment advice for financial services professionals, UK business owners and entrepreneurs, private equity professionals and individuals inheriting wealth. Artorius currently manages £1.5bn in assets and is owned by management, employees, and a small group of high-net-worth individual shareholders. Assets grew by £400m (around 36%) in the twelve months to April 2021.