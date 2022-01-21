Brooks Macdonald International sees six month 2.8% FUM rise

clock • 1 min read
Brooks Macdonald International sees six month 2.8% FUM rise

Brooks Macdonald International saw its funds under management rise by 2.8% over the last six months to reach £2.58bn.

Organic net new business was also up 0.5% in the latest quarter, alongside strong investment performance, the firm said.

Meanwhile, group net flows were up 55% compared to the previous quarter.

Chief executive Richard Hughes said: "This has been a strong half year for Brooks Macdonald International, reflective of the momentum we see across the Group.

"It is pleasing to see a return to positive net flows for us as well as a rise in our [funds under management] to reach a new record level, in a period which was made particularly significant by the launch of our new Isle of Man office as part of our future growth strategy."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Singapore sets deadline for enforced company disclosures on climate reporting

This really is India's time says Aubrey Capital Management