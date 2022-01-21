Julius Baer creates top team to serve Spanish intermediaries and family offices

Swiss bank Julius Baer has established a new team to serve intermediaries clients in Spain.

Claudio Beretta, who joined Julius Baer in Switzerland in 2011 and has almost 25 years' experience in the intermediaries market, will lead the team from its base in Madrid.

He has held several management positions at the bank, most recently leading its intermediaries business in French- and Italian-speaking Switzerland and in Monaco.

"A comprehensive offering that is specifically designed to cater to the needs of professional intermediaries and multi-family offices looking for wealth planning, wealth management and wealth financing solutions."

The development of the Intermediaries Spanish market will be under the responsibility of the new team around Claudia Linares, who joined the bank in mid-January 2022.

Claudia Linares, executive director, has over 23 years' experience in the financial industry and was a member of the Financial Intermediaries Spain team at UBS Madrid from 2010 onwards.

In 2019, she became responsible for Financial Intermediaries Spain for UBS. Prior to 2010, she held various positions at UBS in Spain and in private banking at Lloyds TSB Bank PLC.

The team also includes Carlos Navarro Sabán, who has served Julius Baer successfully in his role as Business Developer Intermediaries in Spain since 2018 after spending three years as Investment Advisor at Julius Baer's headquarters in Zurich, and Jorge Saavedra Doménech, who joined Julius Baer in mid-January 2022 after 14 years with UBS in Spain, the last five of which as Team Head of the Middle Office in the Financial Intermediaries business.

From 1998 until 2007, Jorge held several roles at Banco Inversis and Banco Santander in Spain. In the coming months, Julius Baer will strengthen the team with additional new hires.

Claudio Beretta, Head Intermediaries Western Europe and Head Intermediaries Iberia Julius Baer, said: "I am delighted to announce the hiring of Claudia and Jorge, who are both proven experts in our field and will form our newly created team in Spain together with Carlos.

With their backgrounds, experience and understanding of the local business, the team is perfectly equipped to successfully develop Julius Baer's intermediaries business in Spain.

He added: "Drawing on decades of experience in empowering sophisticated intermediaries worldwide, the team starts its activities with a strong foundation and with a comprehensive offering that is specifically designed to cater to the needs of professional intermediaries and multi-family offices looking for wealth planning, wealth management and wealth financing solutions.

"This step also reflects the overall Bank's strategic conviction to further strengthen our presence in Western Europe and particularly in Spain."