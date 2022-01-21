Lombard Odier names Europe chief executive

Lombard Odier Europe has appointed Stephane Herrmann as chief executive officer, replacing Henry Fischel-Bock who is due to retire.

Herrmann will focus on growing and developing the bank's European domestic activity, the Swiss-headquartered firm said in a statement.

He joined Lombard Odier (Europe) in 2019 as chief operating officer and deputy chief executive officer.

We would like to thank Henry warmly for his strong contribution to the development of our European bank over the past seven years and look forward to counting on his expertise as we pursue the strategic development of our European bank."

With his long experience in various management positions within global companies, he has a thorough knowledge and command of the European business, regulatory and operational environment, Lombard Odier added.

Frédéric Rochat, managing partner, said: "We wish Stephane every success in his new role and are confident that under his leadership we will be able to further grow and develop our European domestic activity.

