Globaleye names industry veteran as Dubai HQ wealth director

Globaleye has named industry veteran Nigel Gregory as director of wealth management in Dubai.

It said in a statement today (19 January) that the appointment was a "further step in Globaleye's growth strategy" which has seen the company double its headquarter office space in Dubai downtown's Boulevard Plaza.

Group chairman and founder Tim Searle said: "We are delighted to welcome Nigel as new director of wealth management at Globaleye.

The industry is not changing, it has changed and Globaleye has had the foresight to make radical changes to futureproof the business."

He brings the necessary skillsets and seniority to support us in our expansion plans. As we refocus our goals to meet a more progressive future, Nigel's role is to support the expanding wealth management distribution."

Gregory brings over 27 years of experience in international banking, financial planning and wealth management.

International Investment reported in August last year that Woodbrook Group Holding had appointed Nigel Gregory as COO of its wealth division, to oversee the wealth management division across Woodbrook's diverse range of companies, including Mondial, Mutual Trust, Robusto Asset Management and Felicitas.

His previous career spans senior indiustry roles including chief commercial officer at Skybound Wealth, head of global investment platforms at deVere Group, and head of wealth and distribution at HSBC Middle East.

Working with wealth managers individually and in collaboration, he will, oversee their professional development to align with future goals and objectives of the business.

Globaleye said its strategy "focuses on enhanced connections with clients and partners, along with a regional commitment".

Gregory said: "I am excited to be joining a firm with a clear and confident vision for the future. The industry is not changing, it has changed and Globaleye has had the foresight to make radical changes to futureproof the business.

"The foundations have been laid and this year is about building on the new proposition - watch this space."