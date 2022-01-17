Quilter Cheviot Europe to set up financial planning arm, names head

Quilter Cheviot Europe, the Irish entity of discretionary wealth manager Quilter Cheviot, has hired Andrew Fahy with immediate effect as head of financial planning, as it prepares to establish a financial planning proposition in Ireland.

Fahy (pictured) joins from Brewin Dolphin Ireland where he was head of tax & financial planning and prior to that he held a similar position at Investec Wealth & Investment.

He will report into Brian Weber, chief executive at Quilter Cheviot Europe.

Increasingly clients are looking for a modern-day wealth management offering, and this goes well beyond just investment management."

As part of Quilter Cheviot's growth strategy, it is establishing an integrated investment management and financial planning offering across its office network to complement the work it does with intermediary contacts to deliver a wealth management service, tailored to clients' specific needs.

This latest move will establish the financial planning operation out of its Dublin office to serve European clients, where it is seeing, as is the case in the UK, an increasing demand from clients for financial planning as well as investment management.

It further said the move enables the delivery of holistic financial planning and investment management to higher net worth clients, as well as continuing to support the external community at the same time.

Quilter Cheviot Europe currently manages just over 1,500 clients and expects to grow the Dublin office over time to support the new financial planning proposition and its growth ambitions.

Weber said: "For some time now, we have wanted to incorporate financial planning into our offering for clients and Andrew's appointment signals the start of the evolution of the service we can offer.

"We have worked with financial advisers and intermediaries for over two decades and have a good understanding of how the two can be brought together for the benefit of the client.

"Increasingly clients are looking for a modern-day wealth management offering, and this goes well beyond just investment management. Their needs can be incredibly complex, so by combining financial advice with wealth management, while also nurturing our existing intermediary contacts, we are well positioned to be able to offer a best-in-class service for a variety of circumstances."

Fahy added: "I am delighted to be joining Quilter Cheviot Europe, a company that I have known and admired for many years, and one that recognises the benefits that financial planning and investment management can bring for clients when delivered in tandem.

"Effective longer-term wealth planning often necessitates both, and I look forward to working alongside our investment managers and financial advisers, both in-house and third party, to help to deliver great client outcomes."