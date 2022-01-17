Nick Savastano returns to Dubai as MENA distribution head

Lazard Asset Management has named Nick Savastano today (17 January) as its new head of third party distribution in the Middle East.

Based in Dubai, he will report to Farah Foustok, chief executive of Lazard Gulf.

Foustok said: "Nick brings over 25 years of investment industry experience to the firm, and adds considerable strength to the team. He has a wealth of knowledge within UAE TPD segments which will support us in driving forward our growth ambitions in the Middle East."

Savastano previously spent fourteen years as senior executive officer at Invesco Middle East and Africa, in the role of head of Middle East partnerships and financial institutions from 2014 to 2018.

He was head of banking partners for Zurich Middle East between 2000 and 2006, and he also worked as head of learning and development at Zurich Middle East from 1996 to 2000. He has an MBA in Business Administration from the University of Wales.