Credit Suisse names new chair with immediate effect as Horta-Osório resigns over Covid breaches

Credit Suisse Group said this morning (17 January) that its board of directors had appointed Axel P. Lehmann as the bank's new chairman effective immediately.

He succeeds António Horta-Osório (pictured), who resigned following an investigation commissioned by the Board.

Horta-Osorio was chairman of Credit Suisse for just eight months.

Horta-Osorio joined Credit Suisse following a series of scandals at the bank, In February 2020, then-Credit Suisse chief executive Tidjane Thiam resigned after it was revealed the bank had spied on senior employees. Mr Thiam denied knowledge of the spying operations.

Credit Suisse has also been hit with huge losses in connection with the failed financial firm Greensill - which backed Liberty Steel - and Archegos, the US hedge fund which collapsed last year.

Under the leadership of Axel Lehmann, the Board and the Executive Board will continue to execute Credit Suisse's strategy, driving forward the transformation of the bank, the Swiss-headquartered bank said.

Horta-Osório said: "I have worked hard to return Credit Suisse to a successful course, and I am proud of what we have achieved together in my short time at the bank. Credit Suisse's strategic realignment will provide for a clear focus on strengthening, simplifying and investing for growth. I am convinced that Credit Suisse is well positioned today and on the right track for the future.

"I regret that a number of my personal actions have led to difficulties for the bank and compromised my ability to represent the bank internally and externally. I therefore believe that my resignation is in the interest of the bank and its stakeholders at this crucial time. I wish my colleagues at Credit Suisse every success for the future."

Severin Schwan, vice-chairman and lead Independent director of the Board of Credit Suisse, said: "We respect António's decision and owe him considerable thanks for his leadership in defining the new strategy, which we will continue to implement over the coming months and years. Axel Lehmann as the new Chairman, with his extensive international and Swiss industry experience, is ideally suited to drive forward the strategic and cultural transformation of the bank. We wish Axel every success in his new role and António all the best for the future."

Following his appointment by the Board, Axel Lehmann has taken office as Chairman. The Board will also propose him for election as Chairman at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on April 29, 2022.

Lehmann said: "I would like to thank the Board for the trust it has placed in me and look forward to working even more closely with the Board and the Executive Board. We have set the right course with the new strategy and will continue to embed a stronger risk culture across the firm. By executing our strategic plan in a timely and disciplined manner, without distraction, I am convinced that Credit Suisse will demonstrate the renewed strength and business focus needed to generate sustainable value for all of our stakeholders."

Lehmann was elected as a member of the Board of Directors of Credit Suisse Group by the Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 1, 2021 and also became the Chair of the Risk Committee.

He was formerly a member of the Group Executive Board of UBS Group, initially as Group Chief Operating Officer and then as President Personal & Corporate Banking and President UBS Switzerland. Between 2009 and 2015, Lehmann served as a non-executive director and a member of the Risk Committee of UBS Group and was a member of the Governance and Nominating Committee from 2011 to 2013.

His career at Zurich Insurance Group spanned almost 20 years, nearly 14 of which were as a member of the Group Executive Committee in various roles. These include responsibility for the insurer's European and North America business, group IT and as Chief Risk Officer.

Lehmann currently holds mandates at several academic and non-profit institutions, including serving as an adjunct professor at the University of St. Gallen. He holds a PhD in Business Administration from the University of St. Gallen and is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program of the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, USA. Lehmann is a Swiss citizen.