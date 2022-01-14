Quilter offers free mental wellbeing talks to help advisers beat the blues

Monday 17 January marks the day dubbed as this year's ‘Blue Monday', which is often thought to be the most depressing day of the year.

Wealth manager Quilter, in partnership with Spill, an organisation which provides mental health support, is offering a range of free talks for advisers to help them deal with common strains on their mental health including burnout, status anxiety and stress.

The pandemic has been an extremely challenging time for everyone, and not least for financial advisers, who have had to cope with increased demands and workloads, while assisting clients as they too navigated the difficult circumstances.

Quilter said it remains committed to supporting mental wellbeing of advisers and their colleagues, so the free talks, facilitated by Spill, will offer support and guidance on beating the winter blues, breaking out of a procrastination and low productivity rut, as well as overcoming imposter syndrome.

Karen Blatchford, distribution director at Quilter said: "The past couple of years have been challenging for all, and financial advisers have needed to be there for their clients to help them navigate the pandemic and often complex personal situations.

"The pandemic has been a stark reminder that we must all take care of our mental wellbeing, and following positive feedback last year, we are pleased to once again be offering these free talks to support advisers this year, in addition to a wider offering of wellbeing support for our colleagues."

Will Allen-Mersh, head of brand and marketing at Spill said: "For a variety of reasons, Blue Monday is supposedly the emotional low point of the year, with many of us struggling with seasonal low mood or the winter blues.

"It's when the days are dark, it's ages until our next holiday, and many of us are trying to be a bit healthier. It's a great time to think more concertedly about our mental wellbeing and build our resilience, which is why Spill is putting on a series of talks to help people do exactly this."

The following talks will be available on Monday 17 January via Quilter's There for you website:

Understanding and beating the winter blues - 12pm - 12:45pm

Breaking out of a procrastination and low-productivity rut - 1pm - 1:45pm

Overcoming imposter syndrome and self-doubt - 2pm - 2:45pm

Alongside the talks delivered by Spill*, Quilter will also be supporting its customers and colleagues through a series of articles providing useful tips and tricks on various areas of personal finance and wellbeing that many find to be the most challenging, including: