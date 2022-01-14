Guinness AM rebrands to Guinness Global Investors

Guinness Asset Management has launched a new brand identity, website and logo, with its equity fund management activity now operating as ‘Guinness Global Investors'.

The company said that due to its international investor base and global funds, it felt the name change was appropriate to "represent the company's activities and investor focus more accurately".

Edward Guinness (pictured), CEO of Guinness Global Investors, commented: "Guinness has developed into a large, global business over the years and yet has kept true to its core belief in quality, high conviction, active fund management.

"Guinness is a British business that brings longstanding global investment expertise to global investors and we want that to be reflected in everything we do."

Giles Kidd-May, chief marketing officer of Guinness Global Investors added: "This new brand identity will create consistency across our business as we enhance the information available to investors and reach out to an ever-expanding global audience.

"Our new website is designed to service investors better, provide greater clarity and offers a step-change in information accessibility."