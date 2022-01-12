People Moves: La Française, Crestbridge, Manulife, TwentyFour, Capital Group, American Century, Apex, Suntera Global, Quilter

La Française

La Française, the international asset management firm with total assets in excess of €56bn (as at 30 November 2021) and offices throughout Europe and in South Korea, continues to pursue its development strategy for the German market and is pleased to announce the arrival of Maximilian Mudra as sales director - Institutional Business Development in Germany.

Mudra joins from Pictet Asset Management, where he was most recently Institutional Sales Director for pension funds, insurance companies and foundations in Germany and Austria. Previously, he worked for Lingohr & Partner Asset Management, Credit Suisse, Commerzbank and Bankhaus Metzler.

He will be responsible for client relationships and further expanding La Française's investment expertise across all asset classes with institutional investors. He will report to Kay Scherf, managing director for sales and marketing at La Française Systematic Asset Management GmbH.

Kay Scherf said: "With Maximilian Mudra, we have found an expert with many years of sales experience for the expansion of our institutional business in Germany. His long-standing expertise and experience will help us to position our ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) and real estate expertise in the institutional sector in particular. Maximilian is an optimal addition to our sales team."

Crestbridge

Crestbridge has recognised 39 individuals across its network of offices, as part of its 2022 New Year promotions.

The latest round of promotions includes a number at senior level. Raul Ramos (Private Equity Services) and Farid Rebhi (Management Company Services) have both been promoted to director. Nina Gomes has been promoted to group head of learning and development, and Sharon Mauger to group head of HR Operations within the business's Central Services team.

Ajay Bherwani (Corporate), Tristan Stasiak-Gray (Compliance), Karen Morris (Family Office Services), Skye Nicolson (Client Operations) and Andrew Rafferty and Stephanie Workman (Real Estate Services) were also all promoted to associate director.

The number of strategically located offices had expanded to nine locations at the end of 2021 and now includes, Bahrain, the Cayman Islands, Dublin, Jersey, London, Luxembourg, New Jersey, New York and Southampton.

Dean Hodcroft, chief executive, Crestbridge said: "Despite the persistent challenges of the last twelve months, 2021 was a highly successful year for Crestbridge as we extended our global footprint. That success is down to the expertise, drive, resilience and commitment of our people and I'm delighted to recognise the individuals from across the Group, who have made both a significant contribution to the business and also excelled in their own continuing professional development'.

Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management named Marc Franklin as managing director and senior portfolio manager, asset allocation.

Based in Hong Kong, Marc reports to Luke Browne, senior managing director and head of asset allocation, Asia.

Manulife Investment Management's Multi-Asset Solutions Team now boasts a total of 10 solutions professionals in Asia and a global franchise of over 55, making it one of the largest in the region and benefitting from global reach.

Franklin's primary focus will be the management of cross-asset class portfolios and solutions tailored to client outcomes including benchmark relative, peer relative, risk managed and total return strategies.

He has 14 years of investment industry experience, most recently as Head of Flexible Multi Asset for NN Investment Partners in the Netherlands.

TwentyFour Asset Management

TwentyFour Asset Management, the London and New York-based specialist fixed income investor, has announced the appointment of a new partner from within its portfolio management team.

David Norris, head of US credit at TwentyFour and a member of the Multi-Sector Bond team, will become a partner in early 2022.

He will be the 16th member of the partnership founded in 2008. He joined the firm in 2018 and is based in New York.

Capital Group

Capital Group, which has assets under management of more than £1.9trn, has expanded its UK Institutional Business team with the appointment of Max Watson as managing director, consultant relations.

He joins Capital Group from Neuberger Berman where he was vice president for EMEA consultant relations, a position he held for the last four years.

He was responsible for managing relationships with institutional consultants in the UK. Prior to this, he was a relationship manager for the firm's UK Intermediary Client Group, and also held positions at Alcentra and Payden & Rygel.

Based in London, he will report to Louise Barnard, head of UK institutional business.

With operations in the UK for more than 40 years, London is Capital Group's largest investment office in Europe. Capital Group employs approximately 450 associates in the UK, including 70 investment professionals, across a range of functions. Recently, Broadridge's independent panel of fund selectors voted Capital Group as the fourth strongest fund management brand globally.2



American Century Investments

American Century Investments, a $250bn global investment manager, has named Sarah Bratton Hughes senior vice president and head of ESG and sustainable investing.

Hughes, who joined the firm on 3 Jan, also leads the ESG and Investment Stewardship team.

Prior to joining American Century Investments, Hughes was the global head of sustainability solutions with Schroders, where she was responsible for delivering innovative, best-in-class sustainability solutions to clients globally.

Before joining Schroders, Hughes held roles at JP Morgan Asset Management and JPMorgan Chase. She has worked in the industry since 2007.

Apex Group

Apex Group has appointed Michelle Le Herissier as head of private clients and family office, Jersey.

She brings over 25 years of experience working in Asia, Europe, the Caribbean and the USA and joins Apex from JTC Group where she was most recently South Dakota managing director.

She worked for four years with Barclays as managing director of the Singapore and Hong Kong trust division and four years with Cititrust, where she established and ran a similar operation. Prior to this, she worked for a number of years with private clients in Switzerland for both Citi and Credit Suisse.

This strategic hire follows the appointment of Lucia Perchard as Head of Family Office Market in late 2021, to lead the delivery Apex's single-source solution to Family Office clients globally.

Suntera Global

Suntera Global has appointed Ian Horswell as global head of business development within the fund services arm of its international operations.

Having worked in the sector for more than 20 years, Horswell has a wealth of experience in funds from administering single asset holding vehicles to overseeing large complex structures. Prior to joining Suntera, he worked for multiple global organisations, including JTC, where he was responsible for European business development initiatives.

As global head of business development for funds, he will be based in Jersey and manage Suntera's cross-jurisdictional business development activities for a variety of asset classes across both open and closed-ended structures.

His appointment is one of several moves made as Suntera looks to further build its international funds practice and follows on from the recent acquisitions made in Luxembourg and the granting of a licence in Jersey in July by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) to provide fund administration services on the Island.

Quilter Financial Advisers

Quilter Financial Advisers, the national advice business of Quilter Financial Planning, has named Adrian Keane-Munday as national sales director, reporting to Amanda Cassidy, managing director of Quilter Financial Advisers.

He will have responsibility for managing and building the business's online support hub for advisers and clients, as well as growing and evolving the national advice business, including both its proposition and adviser recruitment.

He spent three years at Brooks Macdonald where he led the financial advice and marketing team. Prior to that, he was head of UK premier and wealth distribution at HSBC, led the national IFA business and also established the national wealth centre of excellence.