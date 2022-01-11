Rathbones FUMA up 25% in 2021 following net inflows and Saunderson House acquisition

Rathbones Group has seen its funds under management and administration grow close to 25% over the past year, hitting £68.2bn in December 2021. 

The investment management business was up 12% from £44.9bn in December 2020 to £50.3bn at the end of 2021. 

Of this, £4.5bn came from gross inflows, while net organic inflows accounted for £0.8bn. 

Rathbone Funds was up 32.7% from £9.8bn at 31 December 2020, reflecting "very strong net inflows", while Saunderson House funds under management and administration hit £4.9bn following completion of the acquisition in October. 

Rathbone Greenbank details plan for net zero by 2040

Peel Hunt has maintained its 'buy' recommendation for Rathbones Group following the update, saying the firm's "strategy is working".

"In similar comments made in January last year, Rathbones had a strong end to the year and closing AUM was ahead of our expectations at £68.2bn," the research team said. "Flows continue to improve in the discretionary service, highlighting that the strategy followed over the last few years is working. We maintain our buy recommendation"

