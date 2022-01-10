iM Global Partner rebrands Luxembourg-based Oyster fund range

Asset management network iM Global Partner has renamed its Luxembourg-based Oyster fund range to iMGP Funds, as part of a global rebranding initiative.

The iMGP range is a UCITS SICAV with multiple sub-funds, managed by iM Global Partner Asset Management, with the objective to appoint best-in-class fund managers to deliver strategies into 18 iMGP compartments currently delegated to 12 different asset managers.

iM Global Partner rebranded the US funds on 16 December 2021, while the Luxembourg-based SICAV rebrand is effective 10 January 2022.

Philippe Couvrecelle (pictured), CEO of iM Global Partner, said the firm is targeting assets under management of $60bn to $65bn in the next three to four years, and $150bn by 2030, with the addition of four to six new partners by 2023-24.

At the end of December 2021, iM Global Partner represented more than $38bn of AUM, while its partners include Zadig Asset Management, Richard Bernstein Advisors, Polen Capital and Scharf Investments.

"The iMGP funds range illustrates the diversity of our high-performing team of top-notch asset managers spread throughout the world," Couvrecelle said.

"At iM Global Partner, our clients know that our brand stands for quality - we search the world to find the most capable fund managers with the tenacity and innovation to achieve investment returns in any market environment. Therefore, we are confident that 2022 will be another good year for iM Global Partner and particularly iMGP funds."