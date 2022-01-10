Barclays to restructure Wealth and Private Bank arms

Barclays is set to undergo a structural update in order to combine its Wealth and Investments and Private Bank arms.

The new structure will "bring together" the two divisions, although it is yet unknown precisely how this will look.

Head of product Nicola Eggers to replace Dirk Klee as Barclays Wealth CEO

A Barclays spokesperson said the intention was to position its combined wealth franchise for "future growth".

The process is ongoing and remains subject to regulatory approval.

A spokesperson added: "We will provide more detail on our plans in due course."