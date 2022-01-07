CEO Dirk Klee leaves Barclays Wealth for Bitcoin Suisse

Dirk Klee has left Barclays Wealth to join Bitcoin Suisse as its next chief executive, effective 1 April 2022.

The CEO of wealth management and investments has departed the firm three and a half years after he joined and is set to take the top role at the Swiss cryptocurrency house, which was founded in 2013.

Klee (pictured above left) brings more than two decades' experience in the industry, having served as COO wealth management at UBS, CEO Germany, Austria and Eastern Europe at Blackrock and head of business development for Germany and Austria at PIMCO.

Outgoing Bitcoin Suisse CEO Arthur Vayloyan (pictured above right) will step down from the role on 31 March 2022 and will remain a member of the board of directors.

Chair of the board at Bitcoin Suisse Luzius Meisser described Klee as "the ideal next chief executive officer" for the firm and praised his "impressive track record".

Klee said: "In the coming years, the growth of crypto-financial services will continue to accelerate in Europe and globally. We anticipate key shifts in regulation, client expectations, and technology.

"This requires thoughtful alignment of business model and strategy, as well as the ability to effectively implement new innovations. In the coming years, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity awaits Bitcoin Suisse, our clients, investors, and employees.

"I am honoured to have been appointed and very much look forward to helping shape the future."

Outgoing chief Vayloyan added: "Our current plans for the future development of Bitcoin Suisse are just as groundbreaking as 2018's decision to invest and grow.

"I am therefore very pleased that Dirk Klee will further develop these ambitious plans as my successor. He has the necessary experience, expertise, and network to successfully develop our strategy, and he shares our ambition to be an institutional and international leader with Bitcoin Suisse.

"I am very happy to stay connected with Bitcoin Suisse as a member of the board of directors and shareholder and to contribute further to the company's successful development. It has been a great privilege to lead this unique company with its great team."