Winners of SharingAlpha's 2021 fund awards

clock • 6 min read
Winners of SharingAlpha's 2021 fund awards

Robeco Global Consumer Trends Fund wins the highest rating in a top ten listing by fund selectors in SharingAlpha's latest December 2021 ranking list. 

SharingAlpha, a user generated fund ratings and model portfolios platform, recently compiled the list of winners for its 2021 fund awards.

Individual raters are ranked in terms of their talent in selecting funds and can therefore build a track record of their ability in selecting winning funds.

Their fund selection track record enables the raters to test their analysis, and if they choose the raters are able to present their proven track record to existing and potential clients.

The top ten highly rated funds, providers and highly rated funds by category are shown below: 

Recently highly rated funds

Fund Ratings Rating
Robeco Global Consumer Trends

Global Equity Large Cap

 23 4.86
Allianz Global Artificial Intelligence

Technology Sector Equity

 11 4.71
Long Term Investment Classic

Global Equity Large Cap

 28 4.69
Schroder ISF Healthcare Innovation

Healthcare Sector Equity

 13 4.67
BGF World Technology Fund

Technology Sector Equity

 20 4.67
MFS Meridian Prudent Wealth Fund

Multi-Asset Allocation

 13 4.65
Ruffer Total Return International

Multi-Asset Allocation

 14 4.46
Cobas Selección FI

Global Equity Mid/Small Cap

 13 4.40
Man GLG Japan CoreAlpha Equity

Japan Equity

 11 4.35
T. Rowe Price Japanese Equity Fund

Japan Equity

 15 4.01

Highly rated providers

Provider Rating
Nutshell 4.89
LONVIA 4.70
Value Partners 4.68
SIA 4.60
Odey 4.60
Lindsell Train 4.56
Fundsmith 4.54
MAN GLG 4.46
Robeco 4.43
Mirae 4.43

Highly rated funds by category

Category Fund
Asia ex-Japan Equity
Value Partners Asia ex-Japan Equity Fund

Value Partners
Asia Fixed Income
Matthews Asia Fds Asia Credit Opps

Matthews Asia
Asia Equity
Baillie Gifford Developed Asia Pac Fd

Baillie Gifford
Greater China Equity
UBS (Lux) EF Greater China (USD)

UBS
Commodities Broad Basket
Vontobel Dynamic Commodity

Vontobel
Communications Sector Equity
T. Rowe Price Communications & Tech Fd

T Rowe Price
Consumer Goods & Services Sector Equity
Invesco Global Consumer Trends Fund

Invesco
Convertibles
Lazard Convertible Global

Lazard
Currency
UBS (Irl) Currency Allocation Ret Strat

UBS
Emerging Markets Equity
BlackRock Frontiers

Blackrock
Emerging Markets Fixed Income
DPAM L Bonds Emerging Markets Sust

Degroof Petercam
Energy Sector Equity
BNP Paribas Energy Transition

BNP Paribas
Europe Equity Large Cap
Pluvalca Allcaps

Arbevel
Europe Equity Mid/Small Cap
Lonvia Avenir Mid-Cap Euro

LONVIA
Euro Fixed Income
Imantia Fondepósito FI

Imantia
Global Equity Large Cap
Robeco Global Consumer Trends

Robeco
Global Equity Mid/Small Cap
Baillie Gifford Global Discovery Fund

Baillie Gifford
Global Equity
Nutshell Growth Fund

Nutshell
Global Fixed Income
Ardesia SCA SICAV-RAIF ISP CLO Opp Fd

ISP
Market Neutral
Pictet TR - Agora

Pictet
Long/Short Equity
MW TOPS UCITS Fund

Marshall Wace
High Yield Fixed Income
Storm Bond Fund (Nordic High Yield)

Storm
India Equity
Jupiter India Select

Jupiter
Japan Equity
FTF Martin Currie Japan Equity

Franklin Templeton - Legg Mason
Latin America Equity
Brasil Capital Equity Fund

Brasil Capital
Multialternative
Schroder GAIA Two Sigma Diversified

Schroders
Precious Metals Sector Equity
AuAg Silver Bullet

AuAg
Financials Sector Equity
Spiltan Aktiefond Investmentbolag

Spiltan
Healthcare Sector Equity
Polar Capital Biotechnology Fund

Polar
Real Estate Sector Equity
Vanguard Real Estate II Index Fund

Vanguard
Natural Resources Sector Equity
Long Term Investment Natural Resources

SIA
Technology Sector Equity
Franklin Technology Fund

Franklin Templeton - Legg Mason
Utilities Sector Equity
Franklin Utilities Fund

Franklin Templeton - Legg Mason
UK Equity Large Cap
Liontrust GF Special Situations Fund

Liontrust
UK Equity Mid/Small Cap
IFSL Marlborough Special Situations Fund

Marlborough
US Fixed Income
SIG Bramshill UCITS Income Perf Fd

Bramshill
US Money Market
Pictet-Short-Term Money Market USD

Pictet
US Equity Large Cap Blend
Vanguard U.S. Opportunities Fund

Vanguard
US Equity Large Cap Growth
Polen Capital Focus US Growth Fund

Polen
US Equity Large Cap Value
Robeco BP US Premium Equities

Robeco
US Equity Mid Cap
Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund

Janus Henderson
US Equity Small Cap
FTF Royce US Smaller Coms

Franklin Templeton - Legg Mason
Africa Equity
Laurium Limpopo Master LP

Laurium
Europe Emerging Markets Equity
Prosperity Prosperity Cub

Prosperity Capital
Infrastructure Sector Equity
M&G (Lux) Global Listed Infras Fd

M&G
Global Macro
Lemanik SICAV Global Strategy Fund

Lemanik
Multi-Asset Allocation
AuAg Precious Green

AuAg

Sharing Alpha's Fund rating methodology

Step 1

The fund selectors are asked to rate the funds based on their expectations in terms of the fund's chances of outperforming in the future.

The 3 parameters (or 3 P's) on which the overall rating is determined are factors that are expected to influence future performance:

People - The experience and competitive edge of the fund manager and their team;
Price - The cost of the fund;
Portfolio - The way the strategy is run in terms of risk management etc.

Step 2

SharingAlpha calculates the average ratings assigned by its users to each fund. It's important to note that SharingAlpha only takes into account ratings from users that they can identify as professional fund buyers.

Hence, anyone can technically signup and rate funds, however, in the fund rating calculation they don't include ratings coming from users that are, for example, non financial industry members or fund providers.

Furthermore, in order to improve the quality of the aggregate ratings, instead of using an equal averaging of the rankings they provide a higher weighting to raters that have a better track performance on the platform.

Step 3

A fund rating of above 3.0 implies that our raters expect the fund to create alpha in the future which makes this a powerful and unique rating.

Funds with an average rating of above 4.0, based on at least 10 professional raters, are entitled to present the 'Highly Rated Fund' SharingAlpha rating logo.

Providers with an average rating of above 4.0, based on at least 50 professional raters, are entitled to present the 'Highly Rated Provider' SharingAlpha rating logo.

Fund selectors ranking methodology

The member's fund selection ranking is determined by their ability to assess the future performance of the funds relative to the comparable ETF of the fund.

In case the rater expects the fund to outperform the ETF then the overall rating they assign to the fund will be over 3. It will be closer to 5 in case they have a strong conviction. Hence, a rating of between 1 and 3 is given to funds that are expected to generate negative alpha and a rating of between 3 and 5 is given to funds that are expected to generate positive alpha.

On a regular basis we compare the ratings with the actual performance of the fund verses the ETF, the closer the prediction with the actual reality the higher the score they get for this rating.

SharingAlpha calls this the Hit Score. It compares the overall average Hit Score of all the funds rated by the member and compare it to other members average Hit Score.

 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

One million to be 'stealth' driven into higher UK tax rate amid financial squeeze

EU tightens screw on shell companies with minimum substance test

More on Funds

Invesco looks to merge two Causer and Read income funds
Funds

Invesco looks to merge two Causer and Read income funds

Subject to shareholder approval

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 07 January 2022 • 1 min read
Fundsmith grows profits to £57m in 2021
Funds

Fundsmith grows profits to £57m in 2021

Ellie Duncan
clock 04 January 2022 • 1 min read
T. Rowe Price's Vohora: 2021 has seen a shift towards value
Equities

T. Rowe Price's Vohora: 2021 has seen a shift towards value

Strong US economic growth

Ritu Vohora
clock 04 January 2022 • 4 min read