Winners of SharingAlpha's 2021 fund awards

Robeco Global Consumer Trends Fund wins the highest rating in a top ten listing by fund selectors in SharingAlpha's latest December 2021 ranking list.
SharingAlpha, a user generated fund ratings and model portfolios platform, recently compiled the list of winners for its 2021 fund awards.
Individual raters are ranked in terms of their talent in selecting funds and can therefore build a track record of their ability in selecting winning funds.
Their fund selection track record enables the raters to test their analysis, and if they choose the raters are able to present their proven track record to existing and potential clients.
The top ten highly rated funds, providers and highly rated funds by category are shown below:
Recently highly rated funds
|Fund
|Ratings
|Rating
|
Robeco Global Consumer Trends
Global Equity Large Cap
|23
|4.86
|
Allianz Global Artificial Intelligence
Technology Sector Equity
|11
|4.71
|
Long Term Investment Classic
Global Equity Large Cap
|28
|4.69
|
Schroder ISF Healthcare Innovation
Healthcare Sector Equity
|13
|4.67
|
BGF World Technology Fund
Technology Sector Equity
|20
|4.67
|
MFS Meridian Prudent Wealth Fund
Multi-Asset Allocation
|13
|4.65
|
Ruffer Total Return International
Multi-Asset Allocation
|14
|4.46
|
Cobas Selección FI
Global Equity Mid/Small Cap
|13
|4.40
|
Man GLG Japan CoreAlpha Equity
Japan Equity
|11
|4.35
|
T. Rowe Price Japanese Equity Fund
Japan Equity
|15
|4.01
Highly rated providers
|Provider
|Rating
|Nutshell
|4.89
|LONVIA
|4.70
|Value Partners
|4.68
|SIA
|4.60
|Odey
|4.60
|Lindsell Train
|4.56
|Fundsmith
|4.54
|MAN GLG
|4.46
|Robeco
|4.43
|Mirae
|4.43
Highly rated funds by category
|Category
|Fund
|
Asia ex-Japan Equity
|
Value Partners Asia ex-Japan Equity Fund
Value Partners
|
Asia Fixed Income
|
Matthews Asia Fds Asia Credit Opps
Matthews Asia
|
Asia Equity
|
Baillie Gifford Developed Asia Pac Fd
Baillie Gifford
|
Greater China Equity
|
UBS (Lux) EF Greater China (USD)
UBS
|
Commodities Broad Basket
|
Vontobel Dynamic Commodity
Vontobel
|
Communications Sector Equity
|
T. Rowe Price Communications & Tech Fd
T Rowe Price
|
Consumer Goods & Services Sector Equity
|
Invesco Global Consumer Trends Fund
Invesco
|
Convertibles
|
Lazard Convertible Global
Lazard
|
Currency
|
UBS (Irl) Currency Allocation Ret Strat
UBS
|
Emerging Markets Equity
|
BlackRock Frontiers
Blackrock
|
Emerging Markets Fixed Income
|
DPAM L Bonds Emerging Markets Sust
Degroof Petercam
|
Energy Sector Equity
|
BNP Paribas Energy Transition
BNP Paribas
|
Europe Equity Large Cap
|
Pluvalca Allcaps
Arbevel
|
Europe Equity Mid/Small Cap
|
Lonvia Avenir Mid-Cap Euro
LONVIA
|
Euro Fixed Income
|
Imantia Fondepósito FI
Imantia
|
Global Equity Large Cap
|
Robeco Global Consumer Trends
Robeco
|
Global Equity Mid/Small Cap
|
Baillie Gifford Global Discovery Fund
Baillie Gifford
|
Global Equity
|
Nutshell Growth Fund
Nutshell
|
Global Fixed Income
|
Ardesia SCA SICAV-RAIF ISP CLO Opp Fd
ISP
|
Market Neutral
|
Pictet TR - Agora
Pictet
|
Long/Short Equity
|
MW TOPS UCITS Fund
Marshall Wace
|
High Yield Fixed Income
|
Storm Bond Fund (Nordic High Yield)
Storm
|
India Equity
|
Jupiter India Select
Jupiter
|
Japan Equity
|
FTF Martin Currie Japan Equity
Franklin Templeton - Legg Mason
|
Latin America Equity
|
Brasil Capital Equity Fund
Brasil Capital
|
Multialternative
|
Schroder GAIA Two Sigma Diversified
Schroders
|
Precious Metals Sector Equity
|
AuAg Silver Bullet
AuAg
|
Financials Sector Equity
|
Spiltan Aktiefond Investmentbolag
Spiltan
|
Healthcare Sector Equity
|
Polar Capital Biotechnology Fund
Polar
|
Real Estate Sector Equity
|
Vanguard Real Estate II Index Fund
Vanguard
|
Natural Resources Sector Equity
|
Long Term Investment Natural Resources
SIA
|
Technology Sector Equity
|
Franklin Technology Fund
Franklin Templeton - Legg Mason
|
Utilities Sector Equity
|
Franklin Utilities Fund
Franklin Templeton - Legg Mason
|
UK Equity Large Cap
|
Liontrust GF Special Situations Fund
Liontrust
|
UK Equity Mid/Small Cap
|
IFSL Marlborough Special Situations Fund
Marlborough
|
US Fixed Income
|
SIG Bramshill UCITS Income Perf Fd
Bramshill
|
US Money Market
|
Pictet-Short-Term Money Market USD
Pictet
|
US Equity Large Cap Blend
|
Vanguard U.S. Opportunities Fund
Vanguard
|
US Equity Large Cap Growth
|
Polen Capital Focus US Growth Fund
Polen
|
US Equity Large Cap Value
|
Robeco BP US Premium Equities
Robeco
|
US Equity Mid Cap
|
Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund
Janus Henderson
|
US Equity Small Cap
|
FTF Royce US Smaller Coms
Franklin Templeton - Legg Mason
|
Africa Equity
|
Laurium Limpopo Master LP
Laurium
|
Europe Emerging Markets Equity
|
Prosperity Prosperity Cub
Prosperity Capital
|
Infrastructure Sector Equity
|
M&G (Lux) Global Listed Infras Fd
M&G
|
Global Macro
|
Lemanik SICAV Global Strategy Fund
Lemanik
|
Multi-Asset Allocation
|
AuAg Precious Green
AuAg
Sharing Alpha's Fund rating methodology
Step 1
The fund selectors are asked to rate the funds based on their expectations in terms of the fund's chances of outperforming in the future.
The 3 parameters (or 3 P's) on which the overall rating is determined are factors that are expected to influence future performance:
People - The experience and competitive edge of the fund manager and their team;
Price - The cost of the fund;
Portfolio - The way the strategy is run in terms of risk management etc.
Step 2
SharingAlpha calculates the average ratings assigned by its users to each fund. It's important to note that SharingAlpha only takes into account ratings from users that they can identify as professional fund buyers.
Hence, anyone can technically signup and rate funds, however, in the fund rating calculation they don't include ratings coming from users that are, for example, non financial industry members or fund providers.
Furthermore, in order to improve the quality of the aggregate ratings, instead of using an equal averaging of the rankings they provide a higher weighting to raters that have a better track performance on the platform.
Step 3
A fund rating of above 3.0 implies that our raters expect the fund to create alpha in the future which makes this a powerful and unique rating.
Funds with an average rating of above 4.0, based on at least 10 professional raters, are entitled to present the 'Highly Rated Fund' SharingAlpha rating logo.
Providers with an average rating of above 4.0, based on at least 50 professional raters, are entitled to present the 'Highly Rated Provider' SharingAlpha rating logo.
Fund selectors ranking methodology
The member's fund selection ranking is determined by their ability to assess the future performance of the funds relative to the comparable ETF of the fund.
In case the rater expects the fund to outperform the ETF then the overall rating they assign to the fund will be over 3. It will be closer to 5 in case they have a strong conviction. Hence, a rating of between 1 and 3 is given to funds that are expected to generate negative alpha and a rating of between 3 and 5 is given to funds that are expected to generate positive alpha.
On a regular basis we compare the ratings with the actual performance of the fund verses the ETF, the closer the prediction with the actual reality the higher the score they get for this rating.
SharingAlpha calls this the Hit Score. It compares the overall average Hit Score of all the funds rated by the member and compare it to other members average Hit Score.