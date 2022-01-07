Winners of SharingAlpha's 2021 fund awards

Robeco Global Consumer Trends Fund wins the highest rating in a top ten listing by fund selectors in SharingAlpha's latest December 2021 ranking list.

SharingAlpha, a user generated fund ratings and model portfolios platform, recently compiled the list of winners for its 2021 fund awards.

Individual raters are ranked in terms of their talent in selecting funds and can therefore build a track record of their ability in selecting winning funds.

Their fund selection track record enables the raters to test their analysis, and if they choose the raters are able to present their proven track record to existing and potential clients.

The top ten highly rated funds, providers and highly rated funds by category are shown below:

Recently highly rated funds

Fund Ratings Rating Robeco Global Consumer Trends Global Equity Large Cap 23 4.86 Allianz Global Artificial Intelligence Technology Sector Equity 11 4.71 Long Term Investment Classic Global Equity Large Cap 28 4.69 Schroder ISF Healthcare Innovation Healthcare Sector Equity 13 4.67 BGF World Technology Fund Technology Sector Equity 20 4.67 MFS Meridian Prudent Wealth Fund Multi-Asset Allocation 13 4.65 Ruffer Total Return International Multi-Asset Allocation 14 4.46 Cobas Selección FI Global Equity Mid/Small Cap 13 4.40 Man GLG Japan CoreAlpha Equity Japan Equity 11 4.35 T. Rowe Price Japanese Equity Fund Japan Equity 15 4.01

Highly rated providers

Provider Rating Nutshell 4.89 LONVIA 4.70 Value Partners 4.68 SIA 4.60 Odey 4.60 Lindsell Train 4.56 Fundsmith 4.54 MAN GLG 4.46 Robeco 4.43 Mirae 4.43

Highly rated funds by category

Category Fund Asia ex-Japan Equity Value Partners Asia ex-Japan Equity Fund Value Partners Asia Fixed Income Matthews Asia Fds Asia Credit Opps Matthews Asia Asia Equity Baillie Gifford Developed Asia Pac Fd Baillie Gifford Greater China Equity UBS (Lux) EF Greater China (USD) UBS Commodities Broad Basket Vontobel Dynamic Commodity Vontobel Communications Sector Equity T. Rowe Price Communications & Tech Fd T Rowe Price Consumer Goods & Services Sector Equity Invesco Global Consumer Trends Fund Invesco Convertibles Lazard Convertible Global Lazard Currency UBS (Irl) Currency Allocation Ret Strat UBS Emerging Markets Equity BlackRock Frontiers Blackrock Emerging Markets Fixed Income DPAM L Bonds Emerging Markets Sust Degroof Petercam Energy Sector Equity BNP Paribas Energy Transition BNP Paribas Europe Equity Large Cap Pluvalca Allcaps Arbevel Europe Equity Mid/Small Cap Lonvia Avenir Mid-Cap Euro LONVIA Euro Fixed Income Imantia Fondepósito FI Imantia Global Equity Large Cap Robeco Global Consumer Trends Robeco Global Equity Mid/Small Cap Baillie Gifford Global Discovery Fund Baillie Gifford Global Equity Nutshell Growth Fund Nutshell Global Fixed Income Ardesia SCA SICAV-RAIF ISP CLO Opp Fd ISP Market Neutral Pictet TR - Agora Pictet Long/Short Equity MW TOPS UCITS Fund Marshall Wace High Yield Fixed Income Storm Bond Fund (Nordic High Yield) Storm India Equity Jupiter India Select Jupiter Japan Equity FTF Martin Currie Japan Equity Franklin Templeton - Legg Mason Latin America Equity Brasil Capital Equity Fund Brasil Capital Multialternative Schroder GAIA Two Sigma Diversified Schroders Precious Metals Sector Equity AuAg Silver Bullet AuAg Financials Sector Equity Spiltan Aktiefond Investmentbolag Spiltan Healthcare Sector Equity Polar Capital Biotechnology Fund Polar Real Estate Sector Equity Vanguard Real Estate II Index Fund Vanguard Natural Resources Sector Equity Long Term Investment Natural Resources SIA Technology Sector Equity Franklin Technology Fund Franklin Templeton - Legg Mason Utilities Sector Equity Franklin Utilities Fund Franklin Templeton - Legg Mason UK Equity Large Cap Liontrust GF Special Situations Fund Liontrust UK Equity Mid/Small Cap IFSL Marlborough Special Situations Fund Marlborough US Fixed Income SIG Bramshill UCITS Income Perf Fd Bramshill US Money Market Pictet-Short-Term Money Market USD Pictet US Equity Large Cap Blend Vanguard U.S. Opportunities Fund Vanguard US Equity Large Cap Growth Polen Capital Focus US Growth Fund Polen US Equity Large Cap Value Robeco BP US Premium Equities Robeco US Equity Mid Cap Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Janus Henderson US Equity Small Cap FTF Royce US Smaller Coms Franklin Templeton - Legg Mason Africa Equity Laurium Limpopo Master LP Laurium Europe Emerging Markets Equity Prosperity Prosperity Cub Prosperity Capital Infrastructure Sector Equity M&G (Lux) Global Listed Infras Fd M&G Global Macro Lemanik SICAV Global Strategy Fund Lemanik Multi-Asset Allocation AuAg Precious Green AuAg

Sharing Alpha's Fund rating methodology

Step 1

The fund selectors are asked to rate the funds based on their expectations in terms of the fund's chances of outperforming in the future.

The 3 parameters (or 3 P's) on which the overall rating is determined are factors that are expected to influence future performance:

People - The experience and competitive edge of the fund manager and their team;

Price - The cost of the fund;

Portfolio - The way the strategy is run in terms of risk management etc.

Step 2

SharingAlpha calculates the average ratings assigned by its users to each fund. It's important to note that SharingAlpha only takes into account ratings from users that they can identify as professional fund buyers.

Hence, anyone can technically signup and rate funds, however, in the fund rating calculation they don't include ratings coming from users that are, for example, non financial industry members or fund providers.

Furthermore, in order to improve the quality of the aggregate ratings, instead of using an equal averaging of the rankings they provide a higher weighting to raters that have a better track performance on the platform.

Step 3

A fund rating of above 3.0 implies that our raters expect the fund to create alpha in the future which makes this a powerful and unique rating.

Funds with an average rating of above 4.0, based on at least 10 professional raters, are entitled to present the 'Highly Rated Fund' SharingAlpha rating logo.

Providers with an average rating of above 4.0, based on at least 50 professional raters, are entitled to present the 'Highly Rated Provider' SharingAlpha rating logo.

Fund selectors ranking methodology

The member's fund selection ranking is determined by their ability to assess the future performance of the funds relative to the comparable ETF of the fund.

In case the rater expects the fund to outperform the ETF then the overall rating they assign to the fund will be over 3. It will be closer to 5 in case they have a strong conviction. Hence, a rating of between 1 and 3 is given to funds that are expected to generate negative alpha and a rating of between 3 and 5 is given to funds that are expected to generate positive alpha.

On a regular basis we compare the ratings with the actual performance of the fund verses the ETF, the closer the prediction with the actual reality the higher the score they get for this rating.

SharingAlpha calls this the Hit Score. It compares the overall average Hit Score of all the funds rated by the member and compare it to other members average Hit Score.