People Moves: Ocean Dial AM, IQ-EQ, Guernsey Finance, JP Morgan AM, PGIM Real Estate, FE fundinfo, Canada Life

Ocean Dial Asset Management

Ocean Dial Asset Management, the London-based investment company that provides investors access to the Indian growth story, has named Swati Jain as global head of sales and distribution.

Prior to her joining Ocean Dial, Swati worked for Kratos Capital, IIFL Wealth, Ashburton Investments, Kotak and HSBC.

Swati has a distinguished track record in asset management business development. Her career to date has focused on distributing India, emerging market and frontier market equity products to international investors across a wide range of institutional and wholesale investor types, in multiple geographies.

She brings with her a deep understanding of Indian capital markets, strategy and distribution built over a sixteen year career.

Swati will be based in Ocean Dial's London Office.

David Cornell, managing director of Ocean Dial, said: "I am pleased to welcome Swati to Ocean Dial. She joins at a pivotal stage for the business, and brings a range of relevant investor relationships at a time when India's relevance to international investors is growing strongly.

"By creating this new role Ocean Dial will be able to offer more investors exposure to India through our niche investment products, and provide access India's attractive growth prospects."

IQ-EQ

Emma Crabtree joins investor services firm, IQ-EQ, as group chief commercial officer following a year which has seen major growth.

She was previously at BNP Paribas as global head of sales, working with a team of over 200 sales and relationship management professionals to drive global sales opportunities across existing clients and new prospects.

In her new role at IQ-EQ, Emma will play a leading role in championing organic growth across the business. She will be responsible for the Group's commercial and segment strategy, growth plans, go to market approach and continuing to build a Group wide unified commercial and sales culture.

Crabtree said: "I am thrilled to be joining IQ-EQ at what is an exciting time for the company. 2021 marked a huge year for the business. From the U.S. acquisitions of Constellation Advisers, Greyline Partners and Concord Trust Company, through to launching

IQ-EQ Compass to support clients on their ESG journey, I'm excited to build on this growth in 2022 and beyond."

Group chief executive Mark Pesco said: "Our decision to bring Emma into this vital role reflects the confidence we have in her capacity to deliver on our ambitious plans for the coming years."

Guernsey Finance

Guernsey Finance has strengthened its Strategy & Technical team, appointing Henry Freeman as strategic advisor.

Freeman started his role towards the end of 2021 and will work alongside the promotional agency's Strategy & Technical team, Executive team, and the Board of Guernsey Finance, assisting with high level strategic matters.

He has held several senior and board level roles over a 20-year career in investment banking, fund management and fintech in London and the Channel Islands.

JP Morgan Asset Management

JP Morgan Asset Management's US Smaller Companies Investment Trust has appointed Mandy Donald as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect.

Donald currently holds various non-executive director positions for Gowling WLG, Liontrust Asset Management and Punter Southall Group, as well as audit and risk committee chair for Liontrust and audit committee chair for Punter Southall.

She also holds the position of trustee and audit committee chair for the Institute of Cancer Research, as well as working as the governor and honorary treasurer of Reed's School.

PGIM Real Estate

PGIM Real Estate has appointed Julie Townsend from CBRE as its new ESG lead for Europe and Asia Pacific, effective immediately.

In her new role at the real estate investment and financing business of PGIM, Townsend will oversee the firm's ESG strategy and implementation across the European and Asia Pacific regions.

She will work closely with PGIM Real Estate's local investment teams to implement and manage corporate and asset level ESG strategy, as well as leading ESG reporting and assessments.

She joins PGIM Real Estate's global ESG team and will be based in London, reporting to Christina Hill, global head of ESG and head of Americas Asset Management.

Townsend spent 15 years at US real estate investment firm CBRE, latterly as head of environmental consultancy.

FE fundinfo

Global fund data and technology company FE fundinfo has appointed Simon Clare as its new chief product officer.

Clare will be responsible for developing FE fundinfo's new product and service lines, as well as enhancing the group's existing market-leading fund data, technology, research and investment solutions, ensuring they continue to service clients' needs as the industry rapidly evolves.

He joins FE fundinfo from Bravura, where he was Chief Technology Officer. Prior to this, he held a range of product manager roles at SS&C, where he was responsible for data management and investment accounting in the middle office function.



Canada Life Asset Management

Canada Life Asset Management has named Jordan Sriharan as a fund manager in its growing multi-asset business, which currently oversees more than £3.4bn in assets under management.

Sriharan will be working alongside Craig Rippe, head of multi-asset, to develop and manage a range of mixed-asset investment strategies for advisers, discretionary fund managers and institutional investors.

This includes a suite of five risk-targeted, globally diversified Portfolio Funds rated III-VII, and three risk-managed funds in the IA Mixed Investment 0-35%, 20-60% and 40-85% sectors.

Sriharan will also be managing the LF Canlife Diversified Monthly Income Fund, which invests globally to provide monthly income and capital growth over the longer term.

Sriharan joins from Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management (CGWM) where he was head of managed portfolio service for eight years.

Prior to his role at CGWM, Sriharan managed defined benefit corporate pension funds at Mercer, when he joined as an investment analyst focusing on fund research, asset allocation and long-term investment strategies. He has also held positions at Wellcome Trust and Fidelity.

Canada Life

Canada Life has recruited four new members to its sales technical team, supporting advisers on a range of pensions, trusts and estate planning topics.

Stacey Love, technical manager, has joined Canada Life from Crowe LLP where she was tax and estate planning manager, and prior to that spent a number of years at Legal and General. Stacey is a STEP qualified trust and estate practitioner.

Julia Peake is a tax and estate planning specialist, and joins from Sanlam where she held roles as head of life company distribution and technical development manager.

Ross Whittle is a tax and estate planning specialist and is diploma qualified. He has worked for leading offshore providers in the UK market in his earlier career, moving on to leading a tax consultancy business. Ross has also worked as an independent financial adviser.

Liz Hardie (who joins Canada Life beginning of January), is a tax and estate planning specialist. Liz is a technical specialist with 31 years' experience and joins Canada Life from Technical Connection, and prior to that spent 10 years in Prudential's technical team.