DIFC launches specialised court for Dubai digital economy

The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts have announced a new specialised court to simplify the settlement process of complex civil and commercial disputes related to the digital economy.

In a briefing note on 5 January, Tom Bicknell, financial services expert at Pinsent Masons, said the specialised court "is likely to attract new investors interested in the digital space".

It will deal with national and international disputes related to current and emerging technologies and cover a wide variety of fields including big data, blockchain tech, artificial intelligence, cloud services, unmanned aerial vehicles, 3D printing technologies and robotics.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, president of the DIFC, said the specialised court will complement others, like the technology and construction division and the arbitration division, that were launched to meet increasing demand for judicial expertise in cases related to specific sectors.

He said: "The infrastructure of our courts in Dubai will keep pace with our future economic aspirations."

"The goal of the judicial system and courts in Dubai is to deliver prompt justice in a country where the law prevails," he added.

In early 2022, the new court will assign a group of international lawyers and industry experts to draft and approve new rules for the digital economy court, which will then be issued after a 30-day public consultation campaign.