Global 'game changing' crypto venture to debut soon says Nigel Green

A new venture with "enormous potential to shake-up the status quo in the crypto market is coming very soon", deVere Group chief executive and founder Nigel Green has said in a statement on 5 January.

Green said: "We can't wait to share our secret project with you soon. We're hugely excited as we believe it has the potential to shake-up the $2.2 trillion cryptocurrency market.



"I've been obsessing about how to harness the energy of this positive, global, unstoppable movement - and I think we've now cracked it.



"I hope those already in the crypto community, as well as those fascinated by it, will join us and will feel the energy."



Since launching a cryptocurrency exchange more than four years ago Green said he has been passionate about the role that digital currencies can - and should - play in the mainstream global financial system.



He maintains that cryptocurrencies are "the future of money," and that they could "empower people, promote democratisation, and serve as an important check on government overreach, as well as produce high investment returns".



Green further said the news of the forthcoming big announcement might seem "ill-timed" to some who could point out the recent drops in the prices of cryptocurrencies.

"Not a bit of it!", he said, "Like many serious crypto investors, I'm embracing this short-term volatility for longer-term gains. I'm using the lower prices of Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies to top-up my portfolio."

He added: "In our increasingly tech-driven, globalised world, it makes sense to hold digital, borderless, decentralised currencies.



"In addition, adoption and demand are increasing all the time, whilst at the same time, supply is decreasing."



