J Safra Sarasin hires senior Credit Suisse exec to head ESG strategy

J Safra Sarasin has hired Daniel Wild as chief sustainability officer, effective 1 March 2022, it said in a statement on 22 December.

He is currently at Credit Suisse as global head of strategy for environmental, societal, and governance issues.

From 2006 to 2019, he held various management positions within RobecoSAM, notably as co-CEO of the sustainable investment company.

Based in Zurich, he will be responsible for all of the Bank's sustainable and ESG strategies.

Wild is to replace Jan Amrit Poser, who will take on a new role outside of banking, the firm said.

Daniel Belfer, CEO and member of the group executive boardsaid: "As a bank, we are proud of our commitment to sustainability and the successes achieved over the past three decades. Daniel Wild will strengthen our thought leadership in the sustainable investment sector and consolidate our capacities in this area. The pandemic has put sustainability issues at the forefront of everyone's concerns, and our positioning makes us confident for the future. "

Oliver Cartade, Head of Asset Management & Institutional Clients and member of the Group Executive Board: "I am delighted to welcome Daniel to the team of J. Safra Sarasin. His expertise in ESG strategies and his vast experience in the sector will strengthen the Group's leadership position in the field of sustainable investment and will allow us to move forward in achieving our Net Zero ambitions.

"This appointment reflects our commitment to sustainability. It also confirms our strategy of integrating ESG factors and more sustainable solutions to meet growing demand from our customers. I would also like to thank Jan Poser for his work and leadership and wish him every success in his future activity."