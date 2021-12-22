Could reports of US breakthrough on all variants vaccine see Santa Claus equity rally?

The US Department of Defence is on the verge of announcing a vaccine that can fight against Covid-19, including the Omicron and Delta variants, and other coronaviruses that have killed millions of people across the globe, according to multiple media reports of a story that was broken by US news website Defense One.

After nearly two years, researchers at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, part of the US Department of Defence, are said to have made substantive progress in developing this new compound called The Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle COVID-19 vaccine (SpFN).

Dr. Kayvon Modjarrad, director of Walter Reed's infectious diseases branch, confirmed to Defense One that Phase 1 successfully finished earlier this month testing against Omicron and other existing variants.

Results showed that the SpFN vaccine creates both a strong immune response and broad protection against multiple COVID and SARS variants.

"The accelerating emergence of human coronaviruses throughout the past two decades and the rise of SARS-CoV-2 variants, including most recently Omicron, underscore the continued need for next-generation preemptive vaccines that confer broad protection against coronavirus diseases,' Modjarrad said.

"It's very exciting to get to this point for our entire team and I think for the entire Army as well," he added.

The link to the story is here.https://www.defenseone.com/technology/2021/12/us-army-creates-single-vaccine-effective-against-all-covid-sars-variants/360089/

And here:

https://www.army.mil/article/252890/series_of_preclinical_studies_supports_the_armys_pan_coronavirus_vaccine_development_strategy

with more detail on the preliminary results here:

https://eidresearch.org/news/press-release/series-preclinical-studies-supports-armys-pan-coronavirus-vaccine-development

Jeffrey Halley, Senior Market Analyst, Asia Pacific, OANDA, said in regular market briefing note: "I have deliberately avoided being an armchair virologist or epidemiologist but having been asked non-stop this week from the world's media as to whether we will have a "Santa Claus" equity rally this year, this seems to be as good a reason to e less Grinch, and more Santa, as any. Bloomberg ran a story into this line of research recently, including the work of Walter Reed, but this seems to be an evolution of that.

"Nor have I heard of www.defenseone.com who have released the story. I would be remiss in not letting readers know about this potential, in my mind, major development in the quest for a one ring to rule them all vaccine. You should, of course, do your own research as to the veracity of the story and the news organisation running it.

"If the above story does have legs, the positive momentum seen in US markets overnight could pick up steam substantially."