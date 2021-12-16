II award winner Zurich International Life reveals its success story for 2021

One of International Investment's 2021 award winners Nigel Simpson (pictured), Head of International Markets, Zurich International, explains what contributed to its success in the category and its approach towards customers going forward.

Zurich International Life won Best International Pension Plan at II's virtual awards ceremony held on 7 October 2021 at Incisive Media's studios in London's Covent Garden.

What does it mean to win awards like this and why is it important to be recognized this way?

We are always looking to innovate and develop for our customers so to have won Best International Pension Plan for another year is really rewarding and is testament to the fact that we are continuing to deliver for our customers in the right ways. These awards are really important in differentiating key providers in our industry and demonstrate our credibility to corporates needing our expertise.

What sets you apart from others in this category?

Zurich International operates on a truly global basis and has done for a long time. This gives us a wealth of experience which when looking at international corporate solutions is invaluable and vital for our customers. The strength of our brand and quality of our propositions has enabled us to build strong partnerships and so we are able to provide for our customers in the way they need.



What does the best 12 months look like in this space?

Being able to work closely with customers to provide the right solutions is something we are passionate about. The markets, in which we operate, are ever-evolving and therefore so are our customers' needs. This means every year we find ourselves developing and innovating off the back of that customer feedback - that's really exciting.