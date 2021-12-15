BlueBay expands Structured Credit team with two new hires

BlueBay Asset Management has expanded its Structured Credit team, appointing Brian O'Hara as a portfolio manager and Mark Shohet as a senior analyst.

O'Hara and Shohet (pictured) are both based in the USA and will report to Sid Chhabra, head of structured credit and CLO management for BlueBay.

Prior to joining BlueBay, O'Hara worked as the CMBS (commercial mortgage-backed securities) portfolio manager at KLS Diversified Asset Management for 13 years, where he was head of CRE (commercial real estate) and CMBS investments, and a member of the KLS investment committee. O'Hara has also held senior positions at UBS Investment Bank, Morgan Stanley, and Fitch Ratings.

Shohet previously worked as vice president of CLO Tranche Investing at Oxford Funds. He has also held roles at Ernst & Young, most notably as manager of Structured Finance Transactions.

Chhabra commented on their appointments, "We are delighted to welcome Brian and Mark to the team.

"As we grow our business and continue with our long-term global structured credit strategy roll-out, their knowledge and experience will help us to ensure that we are able to continue to support our clients with the same high standard."